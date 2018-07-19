What place CCU football was picked in the Sun Belt, and why it warrants a guarantee

Last July at Sun Belt Conference Football Media Day, Coastal Carolina associate head coach Jamey Chadwell guaranteed the Chanticleers wouldn’t finish last in the conference.
The Chants were entering their first season in the Sun Belt after moving up from the Football Championship Subdivision and were predictably picked to finish last in the 12-team league.
CCU head coach Joe Moglia will have an opportunity to make a similar proclamation at Sun Belt Media Day on Monday in New Orleans.
The conference has been cut to 10 football teams and split into two divisions for the first time for the 2018 season, and the Chants have been selected in a poll of the league’s head coaches to finish last in the five-team East Division.
The Chants have been picked to finish behind Appalachian State, Troy, Georgia State and Georgia Southern, while the order in the West Division is Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas State. Coastal received the fewest voting points among the 10 teams with 12, which was one less than Texas State.
Coastal finished 3-9 overall last season and 2-6 in conference play with wins in its final two conference games against former member Idaho and Georgia Southern to avoid the Sun Belt basement. Texas State (2-10) finished 1-7 in the conference, with its lone win against the Chants, and CCU tied Georgia Southern (2-10, 2-6) for 10th in the 12-team league.
Ellis honored
CCU men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis, who is fifth among active Division I men’s basketball coaches in wins, is being honored at the school where it all started for him as a head coach.
Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tenn., where Ellis coached from 1972-75, will name its basketball court after him. Cumberland athletic director Ron Pavan announced the floor at Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena will be named after Ellis at a public ceremony on Aug. 17.
Ellis, a 1968 graduate of Florida State, posted a 78-12 record in three seasons at Cumberland in his first head coaching job. The NAIA school was then known as Cumberland Junior College.
Ellis went from Cumberland to South Alabama from 1975-84, then coached Clemson from 1984-94 and Auburn from 1994-2004, and is now entering his 12th season at CCU.
He is 825-491 overall, including 213-141 at CCU, and has reached the NCAA Tournament at all four of his Division I schools. He was a national coach of the year in 1999 when Auburn won the SEC title.
Schnall recognized
Coastal Carolina associate head baseball coach Kevin Schnall was named one of the top assistant coaches in the NCAA by D1Baseball.com, which released its list of the top 15 premier assistant coaches for 2018.
Washington pitching coach Jason Kelly topped the list, followed by (in alphabetical order by school) Nate Thompson (Arkansas), Jon Strauss (Baylor), Schnall (Coastal), Josh Jordan (Duke), Cory Barton (Louisiana Tech), Rob Fornasiere (Minnesota), Jake Gautreau (Mississippi State), Mike Clement (Mississippi), Pat Bailey (Oregon State), Steve Holm (Purdue), Sean Allen (Texas), J-Bob Thomas (Texas Tech), Chad Caillet (Southern Miss) and Dave Therneau (Stetson).
D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers said of Schnall, “[He] continues to be the chief architect for the Chanticleers. He was there when the Chants got things going earlier in the [Gary] Gilmore era, and he’s been a huge part of their success the past few seasons, too. Schnall is considered to be a strong evaluator and recruiter and has a bright future as a head coach someday.”
Prior to the 2018 season, Baseball America listed Schnall sixth among the top assistant coaches in the nation. The publication periodically surveys college head coaches (the last time being 2012 with Schnall ranking seventh) to compile a list of 10 assistants with bright futures as head coaches.
Schnall is a CCU alumnus who was an assistant to Gilmore from 2001-12, left to join the staff at Central Florida for three seasons, then returned to Conway for the 2016 season and helped the Chants win the 2016 national championship.
This past season, CCU hosted an NCAA regional and four Chants were named All-Americans (Seth Lancaster, Kevin Woodall Jr., Cory Wood and Zach Biermann) while Parker Chavers was named to four Freshman All-American teams.
Seven Chanticleers during Schnall’s tenure have reached Major League Baseball – David Sappelt, Mike Costanzo, Tommy La Stella, Keith Hessler, Rico Noel, Taylor Motter and Jacob May – and there are several more currently in the minor leagues.
Squawking CCU football
Coastal head football coach Joe Moglia was able to promote his football program Thursday as a guest host on the CNBC morning business show Squawk Box, alongside regular hosts Joe Kernen and Becky Quick.
He was asked about how he tries to impact his players, not only on the football field but in life, and explained his Life After Football sessions and how the program is run differently with the BAM (Be A Man) standard.
He explained that rather than have rules, the program requires players to stand on their own two feet, treat everyone with respect and dignity, and take responsibility for their actions.
Moglia also boasted that CCU was the only football program whose entire team voted for the presidential election in 2016, perhaps with the exception of the service academies. The team was taken to voting stations in buses in November 2016.
The former CEO and current chairman of the board of the TD Ameritrade discount brokerage firm also gave his take on the stock market and his company’s success, among other things. He said he believes American families are the heart of the company’s customer base.
“I think the average American family spends more time preparing a family vacation than they actually do managing their family finances, and that’s not the right way to do that,” he said.
Sun Belt Football Poll
East Division
1. Appalachian St. (6 first-place votes) – 46 points
2. Troy (4) – 44 points
3. Georgia State – 26 points
4. Georgia Southern – 22 points
5. Coastal Carolina – 12 points
West Division
1. Arkansas State (9) – 49 points
2. ULM – 37 points
3. South Alabama (1) – 26 points
4. Louisiana – 25 points
5. Texas State – 13 points
