A Coastal Carolina athletic department staple is leaving. Here’s where he’s going

Coastal Carolina is losing an administrator in its athletics department who has been responsible for the dissemination of information at the school since 2010.
Mike Cawood, the school’s associate athletic director for media relations – a.k.a. sports information director – has accepted a job with the University of Arkansas sports information staff overseeing men’s basketball and golf.
Cawood said his final day at CCU is Friday, and he begins his new position at Arkansas on Aug. 1.
There, he joins former CCU athletic director Hunter Yurachek, who was hired as Arkansas’ AD in December after nearly four years at Houston. Yurachek spent four years at CCU from 2010-14.
In addition to overseeing the entire sports information department at CCU, Cawood has been directly responsible for media relations for the sports of football, baseball and men’s golf.
Prior to joining Chanticleer athletics, he served as assistant athletic director/media relations at the University of Akron from 2007-2010, assistant athletic director for media relations at Western Carolina from 2001-2006, assistant media relations director at the University of Pittsburgh from 1997-2000, sports information director at Belmont University from 1995-1997, and as a student intern in sports information at the University of Tennessee from 1990-1995.
Cawood earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Tennessee in 1993 and is a native of Harlan, Ky.
