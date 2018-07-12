Parker Chavers has been named a freshman All-American by four national college baseball publications and websites.
What has made this player the most decorated Coastal Carolina baseball freshman ever

Centerfielder Parker Chavers has become the most decorated freshman in the history of the Coastal Carolina baseball program.

The rising sophomore was named a second team Freshman All-American by Baseball America on Wednesday, and now has four All-America honors.

Previously, the Montgomery, Ala., native was named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, second team D1Baseball.com Freshman All-American and second team Perfect Game/Rawlings Freshman All-American. He was additionally voted second team All-Sun Belt and was named to the Sun Belt and NCAA Conway Regional All-Tournament teams.

Chavers posted a team-best .323 batting average while ranking second on the team in hits (70) and on-base percentage (.435), third in doubles (15), fourth in home runs (7), fourth in runs scored (48) and fourth in walks (39), and was a defensive stalwart in center field..

