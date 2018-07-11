How a former Coastal Carolina player in the NFL gave back to the local community

De'Angelo Henderson returned to Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium in Conway on Saturday to host his inaugural free youth football camp.

The three-hour camp Saturday morning for youth ages 5-14 included free T-shirts for participants and instruction from Henderson, and he recruited several former teammates at CCU to assist him including Quinn Backus, Osharmar Abercrombie, Matt Hazel, Devin Brown, Rod Holder, Denzell Thomas and Voghens Larrieux. The camp attracted several dozen youth.

"My first camp exceeded expectations," Henderson said on Instagram. "I'm blessed to be in the position I am and that’s why these events are so important to me. As some know I did not grow up in a financially stable home. I could not afford to attend camps or anything that required money.

"I host free events because I know how it was not being able to do things because of lack of money. My main goal is to allow anyone and everyone who wants to participate in or attend anything I do the ability to do so without any worries."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Henderson is entering his second season as a running back with the Denver Broncos. He scored a touchdown in an NCAA Division I-record 35 consecutive games to end his CCU career before being selected by the Broncos in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Henderson played sparingly in the backfield and on special teams as an NFL rookie, rushing seven times for 13 yards and catching two passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Gridiron recruiting

CCU football has added four recent verbal commitments, giving the Chants at least 10 commitments for the incoming class of 2019.

According to their Twitter accounts, commitments include Blake Austin, a 6-4, 290-pound offensive and defensive tackle from Science Hill High in Johnson City, Tenn.; Donnell Wilson, a 6-5, 280-pound guard, tackle and defensive end from Whiteville (N.C.) High; Deon Fountain, a 6-foot, 160-pound wide receiver from Brooks County High in Quitman, Ga.; and Quewon Hilliard, a 6-2, 240-pound linebacker from Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian High.

Hilliard recorded 100 tackles as a senior, including six for loss and two sacks. He has been timed at 4.68 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Previous in-state commits according to announcements on Twitter include Indian Land High safety Dorian Williams (6-2, 195), all-purpose back Joe Ervin of South Pointe High in Rock Hill, and Dutch Fork High offensive tackle Kameren Stewart.

Out-of-state commits include Newton-Conover High (N.C.) wide receiver and cornerback Myles Baker, Brevard (N.C.) High wide receiver and cornerback Luke Ellenberger, and Richmond Hill (Ga.) High running back and slotback Aaron Bedgood.

The deadline to renew season football tickets for 2018 is Friday.

Football adds camp

The popularity of its early-summer BAM Skills & Drills Camps has led the CCU football program to add a one-day high school camp on July 25 at Brooks Stadium.

The football camp is for high schoolers (ages 14-18) and costs $40. Registration will start at noon with the camp running from 1-3:30 p.m. Campers will go through testing (height, weight, etc.), drills, specific position drills and competitions. Campers will need sneakers or cleats. Register at http://www.bamfootballcamp.com/.

Honors continue

Centerfielder Parker Chavers has become the most decorated freshman in the history of the CCU baseball program.

The rising sophomore was named a second team Freshman All-American by Baseball America on Wednesday, and now has four All-America honors.

Previously, the Montgomery, Ala., native was named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, second team D1Baseball.com Freshman All-American and second team Perfect Game/Rawlings Freshman All-American. He was additionally voted second team All-Sun Belt and was named to the Sun Belt and NCAA Conway Regional All-Tournament teams.

Chavers posted a team-best .323 batting average while ranking second on the team in hits (70) and on-base percentage (.435), third in doubles (15), fourth in home runs (7), fourth in runs scored (48) and fourth in walks (39), and was a defensive stalwart in center field..

Strong academics

For the fourth time in the past five years under head coach Katie Quinney, the CCU women’s golf team has been named one of the top academic women’s golf teams in the nation by the Women's Golf Coaches Association.

The WGCA lists the top 25 All-Scholar Teams based on total team grade-point averages and the 2017-18 CCU team is No. 24 with a team GPA of 3.690.

Graduated senior Malene Krolboll Hansen, rising senior Marie Lunackova, rising sophomore Stephanie Henning and rising sophomore Frantiska Lunackova were all named 2018 All-American Scholars by the WGCA. A total of 1,011 golfers received the All-American honor this season, and at least a 3.5 GPA was required to be nominated.

Additionally, the women’s tennis and beach volleyball teams have received Public Recognition Awards from the NCAA for demonstrating academic excellence after scoring in the top 10 percent of their sports in the most recent Academic Progress Rates (APR).

Volleyball sets sked

CCU’s two-time defending Sun Belt Conference women’s volleyball team will compete in four tournaments prior to its conference schedule, traveling to Georgia, Hawaii and Duke and hosting the Coastal Carolina Classic, which is set for Sept. 13-15 and includes Pittsburgh, TCU and College of Charleston.

CCU has 29 regular season matches including 13 at the HTC Center, and conference play includes a four-game home stretch against Louisiana (Sept. 28), Louisiana-Monroe (Sept. 30), Arkansas State (Oct. 5) and Little Rock (Oct. 7).