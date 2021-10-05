Shane Beamer, OrTre Smith had ‘emotional meeting’ as receiver decided to transfer

Shane Beamer said he hated to see wide receiver OrTre Smith go into the transfer portal.

It was announced Monday that Smith, a fifth-year senior from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina elected to transfer from the South Carolina football program.

Beamer said in his weekly press conference Tuesday that he had talked with Smith at length in his office as Smith made his decision to find another football home. Beamer had known Smith and his mother since 2016, when Smith was being recruited out of Wando High School. Beamer was on staff at Georgia at the time.

“It was a hard decision for OrTre to make that decision to leave,” Beamer said. “I have nothing but great things to say about him. I wish him nothing but luck. I told him that. ... It was an emotional meeting because I love the kid. I don’t want to see him go.”

Beamer said Smith, who’s played in the Gamecocks’ program since 2017, is nearing the end of his college career and was looking for more playing time. Smith was playing behind receivers Josh Vann, who’s having his breakout year at South Carolina, and E.J. Jenkins, who had his best game as a Gamecock last week against Troy.

“I certainly understand that he has goals,” Beamer said. “He’s not a young guy anymore. He’s towards the tail end of his career, and he wants to be somewhere he can play a little more.”

Smith entered the transfer portal after battling through injury struggles during his time with the Gamecocks. He totaled one reception for 15 yards this season. He played against Troy last Saturday and was targeted once.

“Like I told him,” Beamer said, “if he needs me to call any school for him or any school wants to call me about OrTre, I’ll have nothing but positive things to say about him.”

Smith had been a four-star recruit in the class of 2017 and was the No. 1 prospect out of the state of South Carolina. He was an important grab for Will Muschamp and picked the Gamecocks over Clemson, Georgia and North Carolina.

Smith saw the bulk of his playing time his freshman year in Columbia, playing in all 13 games of 2017 and making 10 starts. He finished with the third-most catches on the team with 30 and found the end zone for three touchdowns.

Smith went down with a knee injury in 2018 that lasted into 2019, when he participated in a more limited capacity. He finished his junior year with 69 yards on nine receptions.

Smith opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, telling The State in the preseason he had gotten COVID and dealt with some breathing issues after he recovered.

Smith is the third South Carolina player who has elected to go into the transfer portal since the summer. Offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes left USC’s program in August and transferred to another SEC program at Ole Miss.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 1:42 PM.