USC scrimmage report: Joyner among QBs who took snaps. He shined at receiver too

South Carolina scrimmaged for the first time this fall on Saturday — and with starting quarterback Luke Doty being sidelined with a foot injury in Friday’s practice, head coach Shane Beamer isn’t leaving any options on the table when it comes to the situation under center.

Dakereon Joyner, who Beamer estimated works 97% of the time at wide receiver, took some snaps at quarterback during Saturday’s scrimmage, along with Jason Brown, Colten Gauthier and Connor Jordan.

Brown took the majority of first-team reps. In Doty’s case, Beamer said the injury was a sprain and declared the sophomore questionable for the season opener.

With injuries and a four-man quarterback room, Beamer said the coaching staff can’t neglect Joyner’s ability at quarterback. He was named Mr. Football for the state of South Carolina after his senior season at Fort Dorchester High School. Beamer said Joyner had taken reps at quarterback before today -- when Doty was healthy.

Joyner also showed explosive talent as a receiver in Saturday’s scrimmage, Beamer said, along with Jalen Brooks and OrTre Smith.

“He made some fantastic plays at wide receiver today,” Beamer said. “We talk a lot about explosive plays on offense. We had some explosive plays today with DK at receiver. That’s what he is. He’s not a quarterback now, it just gives other teams something they have to prepare for.”

The Gamecocks got about 100 plays in during the afternoon scrimmage, and Beamer was optimistic about what they were able to get done, despite injuries and two transfer portal departures from defensive back Karon Prunty and offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes throughout the week.

Beamer said he was impressed with how well the defense created turnovers during the scrimmage. Beamer specifically mentioned edge defender Zacch Pickens causing a fumble on Saturday.

Defensive backs Joey Hunter and Jahmar Brown did not scrimmage on Saturday, but Beamer said their injuries were not major. Wide receiver Trey Adkins, defensive lineman Rick Sandidge and offensive lineman Hank Manos were banged up during the scrimmage, he said.

Running back Kevin Harris did not participate in today’s scrimmage. Harris has been out throughout fall camp recovering from a small procedure on his back. Beamer is optimistic that he could return to practice as early as next week, but the exact timetable will be determined by the medical staff.

The Gamecocks have held eight practices of its preseason camp and will scrimmage again next Saturday. The team has a day off Sunday.