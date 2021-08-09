These veteran Gamecocks receivers are ready for breakout seasons in 2021

South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann (6) catches a pass against Texas A&M during second-quarter action on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Columbia, S.C. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

Josh Vann can’t help but hide his excitement.

Monday, Vann was asked how it feels that coaches are relying on the former four-star recruit as a playmaker entering the 2021 campaign. His answer was largely vague and tempered.

But with each word, the excitement built in Vann’s face. He even cracked a wry smile as he closed his statement.

“It’s a really good feeling that I know my coaches trust me and that when I’m out there on the field they can depend on me,” Vann said. “That just improves my confidence even more.”

South Carolina’s recent offensive woes are well documented. The Gamecocks finished 10th in the Southeastern Conference in total offense a season ago. The passing offense guided by the smorgasbord combination of Collin Hill, Ryan Hilinski and Luke Doty ranked 13th in the league.

With Shi Smith off to the NFL, it’ll fall in part to Vann and one-time Wingate transfer Jalen Brooks to plug the gaping holes at receiver.

Vann is a case study in himself. He came to South Carolina as the No. 146 player nationally in the 2018 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports’ in-house ratings had him even higher at No. 75 overall.

A handful of the receivers rated behind Vann in the 2018 class? Auburn’s Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz, Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore and Purdue standout Rondale Moore. All four are now in the NFL.

Georgia wanted Vann. So did Oklahoma, Tennessee and Michigan State, among others. South Carolina landed him.

In three years at USC, Vann has been largely relegated to mop-up duty. He’s recorded just 47 catches for 377 yards and two touchdowns over that span. Now, though, he’s been granted a platform to be a go-to target in offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield’s system.

“Coming out as a four-star out of high school, I got to do what I want,” Vann conceded. “Having that key role as the top guy making plays, I knew the ball was coming to me majority of time. Kind of having that role now is a good feeling, but I don’t I don’t take it for granted because I know it can be taken away any day.”

Brooks’ battles have been far different than Vann’s, but land him in a comparable spot. After beginning his career at Wingate, he spent the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year at Tarleton State before landing at South Carolina.

Once in Columbia, Brooks watched from the sidelines as he awaited clearance from the NCAA to begin practices. It wore on him. Brooks admitted his mental state deteriorated to some degree.

After going back and forth with the NCAA, Brooks was granted eligibility four games into the 2020 season. He finished the year with 11 catches for 100 yards. Like Vann, he’ll have to improve on that this fall.

“I didn’t really feel like I was truly playing in a game (last season),” Brooks said Monday. “Like I already mentioned before, I wasn’t in the best head space. But that’s still no excuse for not having the production that I was meant to have.”

South Carolina enters the 2021 season with offensive pieces. Junior Kevin Harris — whenever he is fully cleared following a procedure on his back — and redshirt freshman MarShawn Lloyd should make up as dynamic a running back tandem that exists in the SEC. Tight ends Nick Muse, Jaheim Bell and do-it-all offensive weapon E.J. Jenkins should also give Doty a handful of massive targets in the passing game.

Receiver, though, remains a question.

The Gamecocks completed 175 passes a season ago. Smith recorded 57 of those receptions. Muse was the next closest at 30 catches. Someone has to make up for those receptions that walked out the door.

Vann arrived with ample recruiting hype, while the hope was Brooks could be an instant-impact performer after recording over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in his two seasons at Wingate.

Both ran with the No. 1 offense during practice Friday in a glimpse at what could be on the horizon come the Sept. 4 opener against Eastern Illinois.

“Just because you can’t play doesn’t mean (the team is) going to stop,” he continued. “I was always taught to come in with a good attitude, always have a smile on my face. That’s just the type of person I am — to have that smile on my face. ... It was tough, but I (had to) get through it. Everything happens for a reason.”