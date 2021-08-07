OrTre Smith is back. USC coaches taking measured approach to keeping him in lineup

OrTre Smith said he’s as healthy as he’s ever been. The South Carolina coaching staff will still be keeping a watchful eye over the senior receiver during preseason practices.

Smith, who has battled injuries during his Gamecocks career, hasn’t played in a game since 2019. He had COVID-19 a year ago and opted out of the 2020 season. He was held out of USC’s spring game in April as a precaution.

Now he’ll go through what amounts to load management, USC receivers coach Justin Stepp said, to ensure he is ready to go through the rigors of a 12-game season that begins Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois. That won’t mean days off from practice, but it will include managing the senior’s reps during preseason camp.

“OrTre knows his body more than we do and better than we do. He is going to know when something doesn’t feel right,” Stepp said Thursday at the Gamecocks’ on-campus media day. “There are going to be times when it gets uncomfortable, when it gets hot and we are putting him in some high-pressure situations. Him knowing his body and being honest with us is going to be the biggest thing.”

While Smith said he’ll know when he needs to dial things back, he wants to keep pushing through and be a contributing member of the USC receiving group.

“I know how to listen to my body,” Smith said. “I am going to have to push myself regardless and get ready for the season. I just want to compete and be the best teammate I could be.”

The Wando High School standout was a four-star recruit and a Top 130 national prospect when he signed to play for the Gamecocks in the 2017 class. Smith’s sophomore season of 2018 was cut short by a knee injury caused by a genetic issue. The effects of that injury lingered into 2019, Smith said, although he played most of the year.

He didn’t play last year after opting out of the season because of COVID-19. Smith got COVID a year ago and experienced some breathing issues that went along with the virus, and he didn’t want to chance things, he said.

Smith said Thursday he has gotten the COVID vaccine. The NCAA said this week that student-athletes won’t be required to be tested for COVID-19 if they aren’t showing symptoms of the virus. Vaccinated athletes won’t have to quarantine after coming into contact with those who test positive for COVID.

Smith also dropped about 10 pounds and now weighs around 221. He hopes the less weight will help him put less strain and pain on his knees.

“The overall goal is to play every game, compete at a high level and contribute as much as I can,” Smith said.

OrTre Smith, over the years

2017 (freshman): Appeared in all 13 games, made 10 starts. Third on the team with 30 catches. Also had three touchdowns.

