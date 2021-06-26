South Carolina adds commitment from Georgia O-lineman

Cason Henry

South Carolina added its eighth commitment in the 2022 class Saturday as the Gamecocks wrap up a busy June recruiting period.

Three-star offensive tackle Cason Henry announced his pledge to USC via Twitter. Henry is rated the No. 806 player in the 2022 class and the No. 76 offensive tackle per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

His pledge is one of six for South Carolina since Sunday, with three of those decisions still not public.

The Walton High School standout chose the Gamecocks over an offer sheet that included West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, N.C. State and Michigan State, among others.

Henry becomes the second offensive lineman to choose the Gamecocks in the class after fellow Georgia product Grayson Mains became the second player to commit to head coach Shane Beamer’s staff in April.

South Carolina’s 2022 class ranked No. 39 nationally and No. 10 in the Southeastern Conference ahead of Henry’s commitment Saturday.

South Carolina Class of 2022 Commitments

Braden Davis, QB

Grayson Mains, OT

Cason Henry, OT

Jamaal Whyce, DL

Donovan Westmoreland, LB

Peyton Williams, S

Kajuan Banks, S

Jy’Vonte McClendon, S