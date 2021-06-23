Former Gamecocks star Allisha Gray to represent USA in Olympic 3X3 basketball event

Former South Carolina women’s basketball star Allisha Gray will represent the United States on its first-ever 3X3 Olympic basketball roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Now a player for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, Gray will join fellow WNBA players Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum and Katie Lou Samuelson on the U.S. Olympic team in the Tokyo Olympics, beginning next month. The 3X3 basketball event is a new event and will be featured for the first time in this summer’s Olympics.

“Officially an Olympian!” Gray tweeted in response to the news. “Wow! Dreams do come true! Just stay true to myself and keep working hard!”

The news come two days after Gray’s former USC teammate A’ja Wilson was named to the U.S. Olympic women’s team, which will be coached by South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley.

Gray was a key member on the 2017 national title team, starting 36 games and scoring 13.2 points per contest. The guard is in her fifth season playing for the Wings, averaging 11.2 points in her WNBA career and shooting 41.3% from the field.

The women’s team will be the only United States team in the inaugural 3X3 event. The men’s 3X3 team failed to qualify, marking the first time a U.S. men’s or women’s team failed to make an Olympic basketball event.