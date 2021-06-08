It’s happening: Founders Park will host Super Regional round of NCAAs this weekend

Founders Park will host a Super Regional series this weekend, starting Saturday. Jeff Blake Photo

There’s still NCAA postseason baseball being played at Founders Park in Columbia. There’ll be more this weekend.

The NCAA announced Tuesday morning that the stadium — the home of the South Carolina Gamecocks — is going to be the host venue for a Super Regional to be played Saturday through Sunday.

The Super Regional will feature Dallas Baptist taking on the winner of Virginia and Old Dominion. The finale of the UVa-ODU series was moved from Monday night to Tuesday morning (9:06 a.m.) because of rain.

In this year’s bracket, the regional being played in Columbia is paired with the one happening in Fort Worth, Texas. Both host teams at those regionals, South Carolina and TCU, were eliminated Sunday.

Under normal circumstances, the regional finals would be the last games played in Columbia this spring. But NCAA baseball tournament rules for this season added for the possibility of Founders Park the chance of hosting more baseball.

Neither Dallas Baptist nor Virginia or Old Dominion put in bids to host regionals or super regionals.

Under the unique tournament rules set by the NCAA amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 16 host sites were determined prior to the tournament field being announced. Host sites that will be left vacated thus could be called upon to host a super regional between two teams that weren’t previously picked to host.

Super Regional Schedule

All games best-of-three series

Columbia Super Regional

At South Carolina

June 12: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia/Old Dominion, noon

June 13: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia/Old Dominion, noon

June 14: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia/Old Dominion, 1 p.m. (if necessary)

Knoxville Super Regional

At Tennessee

June 12: Tennessee vs. LSU, 7 p.m.

June 13: Tennessee vs. LSU, noon or 3 p.m.

June 14: Tennessee vs. LSU, 4 or 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Lubbock Super Regional

At Texas Tech

June 11: Texas Tech vs. Stanford, 3 p.m.

June 12: Texas Tech vs. Stanford, 3 p.m.

June 13: Texas Tech vs. Stanford, 3 p.m. (if necessary)

Tuscon Super Regional

At Arizona

June 11: Arizona vs. Ole Miss, 9 p.m.

June 12: Arizona vs. Ole Miss, 10 p.m.

June 13: Arizona vs. Ole Miss, 9 p.m. (if necessary)

Starkville Super Regional

At Mississippi State

June 12: Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

June 13: Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

June 14: Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Nashville Super Regional

At Vanderbilt

June 11: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina, noon

June 12: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina, noon

June 13: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina, 3 p.m. (if necessary)

Fayetteville Super Regional

At Arkansas

June 11: Arkansas vs. N.C. State, 6 p.m.

June 12: Arkansas vs. N.C. State, 3 p.m.

June 13: Arkansas vs. N.C. State, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

Austin Super Regional

At Texas

June 12: Texas vs. South Florida, 9 p.m.

June 13: Texas vs. South Florida, 9 p.m.

June 14: Texas vs. South Florida, 4 or 7 p.m. (if necessary)