Hutcherson joining defending Super Bowl champions, Prentice reportedly to Denver

One former Gamecock is joining the defending Super Bowl champs., while another is heading west.

A source confirmed to The State that South Carolina guard Sadarius Hutcherson will join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Hutcherson, who earned second team All-Southeastern Conference honors from Pro Football Focus in 2020, started 39 games in 45 appearances for the Gamecocks over five years in the program.

A versatile interior lineman, Hutcherson’s natural position is at guard, but he shifted to left tackle for the bulk of the 2019 campaign. He’s also spent time at both right and left guard.

Hutcherson was one of four permanent team captains during the 2020 season.

Former South Carolina and Colorado State fullback Adam Prentice also reportedly inked an undrafted free agent deal with the Denver Broncos according to multiple reports.

Prentice transferred to South Carolina after playing for Gamecocks offensive coordinator Mike Bobo at CSU. He spent just one season in Columbia as a graduate transfer.

South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill is reportedly signing with Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent as well according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Hill overcame three torn ACLs in his college career and passed for for 1,411 yards and six touchdown passes, while completing 59.1% of his passes last season in Columbia. Hill, like Prentice, also transferred to South Carolina from Colorado State.

Lou Bezjak contributed reporting to this story.