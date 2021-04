Live updates from South Carolina’s spring game: ZaQuandre White scores touchdown

It’s Sunday at Williams-Brice Stadium, and the South Carolina Gamecocks are facing ... themselves. The USC football’s team’s annual Garnet and Black spring game was moved ahead a day because of Saturday’s rainy weather. The intrasquad matchup wraps up Shane Beamer’s first spring as the Gamecocks’ head coach.

The State’s Ben Portnoy and Greg Hadley are at Williams-Brice to bring you updates.

Second-team offense scores field goal after fumble

After clicking on a strong opening drive, quarterback Luke Doty and running back ZaQuandre White miscommunicated on a handoff late in the first quarter, leading to a fumble that defensive lineman Zacch Pickens recovered.

On the next drive, freshman quarterback Colten Gauthier and the second-team offense advanced the ball just enough to set up a 47-yard field goal for Mitch Jeter.

ZaQuandre White scores first Gamecocks TD

In the first drive of USC’s modified spring game, the first-team Gamecocks offense leaned on redshirt senior running back ZaQuandre White, who rushed for 31 yards on four carries against the first-team defense and scored on a one-yard rush. Quarterback Luke Doty completed two passes for 12 yards.

Format

Shane Beamer had originally planned to split the roster in two and play a scrimmage with both sides having an offense and defense. Limited numbers, especially on defense, appear to have changed that plan — there appeared to only be 30 defensive players dressed to play.

The first half of the game will be mostly offense vs. defense, with some special teams work between 12-minute quarters. The second half will consist of more situational work

20 Gamecocks not in pads for pregame warmups

Head coach Shane Beamer said earlier this week South Carolina was dealing with limited numbers in practice in recent days. Ahead of Sunday’s spring game, 20 players weren’t dressed for warmups. They include:

RB MarShawn Lloyd

WR Sam Reynolds

EDGE Jordan Strachan

WR Ahmarean Brown

WR Randrecous Davis

DB Joey Hunter

EDGE Aaron Sterling

WR Xavier Legette

RB Kevin Harris

RB Bruce Staley

RB Rashad Amos

DB Darius Rush

LB Mohamed Kaba

LB Sherrod Greene

LB Spencer Eason-Riddle

DB James Bartholomew

OL Jakai Moore

EDGE Gilber Edmond

WR Mike Wyman

TE Jesse Sanders

Kevin Harris, Darius Rush likely out for spring game

Starting running back Kevin Harris appears to be out for Sunday’s spring game. Harris headed onto the field in shorts and a jersey, rather than pads during pregame warmups.

Head coach Shane Beamer said earlier in the week Harris was dealing with a handful of minor injuries and had been limited in practice on Tuesday. Beamer was hopeful Harris would play this weekend.

Junior defensive back Darius Rush was also spotted in shorts and a jersey pregame. It does not appear he will play in Sunday’s spring game.

Garnet and Black end zones, uniform report

As they have in previous years, the grounds crew painted one end zone garnet and the other black, with coordinating colors on the sideline. The look has earned some praise on social media, with fans recommending the team keep it into the fall.

When the Gamecocks arrived for warmups, offensive players were sporting white uniforms with black pants, while defensive players were in garnet uniforms and pants. All players were wearing white helmets with no logos.

Early crowd starts trickling in

With an hour to go before kickoff, the first groups of fans started entering the stadium — capacity is limited to 15,000 due to COVID-19 protocols, a number that was actually expanded from the previously announced figure of 9,000. Seating is general admission, with stickers on seats directing where fans are supposed to sit to maintain social distancing.

Gamecock Walk

New coach Shane Beamer got his first taste of the traditional “Gamecock Walk” before the game, walking from the team’s operations facility across Gamecock Park and into the stadium, where a collection of fans were on hand to welcome him.

South Carolina’s spring football game today: What time, channel

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia (15,000 capacity)

Watch: Streaming on SEC Network Plus