Injuries, weather making South Carolina’s spring game plans touch and go for Saturday

South Carolina’s spring football game might look a little different than in years past.

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer, who enters his first year on the job taking over for Will Muschamp, told reporters Tuesday that injuries have left a handful of position groups light in numbers as the coaching staff worked to fill two evenly-matched rosters for Saturday’s annual Garnet and Black spring game.

The expectation is the game’s rosters will be released later this week, Beamer noted, and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Clayton White will call plays for both groups.

“That’s the plan right now,” Beamer said. “Obviously from a health standpoint we’ve got to see where we are. There were some positions today that it would be very tough if things stay the way they are right now on Tuesday for us to be able to have a game if we don’t get some guys back at certain positions.”

Beamer didn’t dive into too many specifics regarding injuries. During the portion of Tuesday’s practice open to reporters, however, running back MarShawn Lloyd, corner Joey Hunter, running back Bruce Staley, wide receiver OrTre Smith, Randrecous Davis, fullback Bradley Dunn and linebackers Damani Staley and Spencer Eason-Riddle were all gathered with South Carolina’s group of injured players. Offensive tackle Jakai Moore was in a boot and using a scooter.

Running back Kevin Harris, who recorded 15 touchdowns and more than 1,100 yards a season ago, also was not a full participant in practice Tuesday. Beamer said he expects Harris to play in the spring game and that he was held out as a precautionary measure.

“He scrimmaged Saturday, he practiced (Monday),” Beamer said of Harris. “He’s got a couple little things that were bugging him that we held him out of practice (for) today, but I anticipate him being able to do some things on Saturday for sure.”

Rain is also forecast for Saturday — an 80% chance — putting the game in some jeopardy. Beamer said Tuesday there’s not much wiggle room should the game have to be moved. Players finish classes in the coming days, but the expectation is that South Carolina will work to get the game in as scheduled.

“You sound like my wife,” Beamer said in jest when asked about the weather. “She’s texting me and calling me like every 90 minutes with a weather report for Saturday.

“I had one year at Oklahoma where we were scheduled to play on a Saturday and we moved it to a Friday night literally like two days before the spring game,” he continued. “But no, we don’t have any plans (to move the spring game) at this point.”

It’s anticipated each team will run roughly 45 plays Saturday, though the playbook should be somewhat closed. Beamer didn’t put a cap on how much playing time starters might see either, though the limited numbers available heading into the weekend may alter that outlook.

South Carolina’s first-year head coach did joke Tuesday the spring game could include some moments of fun. Beamer said he was reticent to bring back former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier’s celebrity catch off the sideline gimmick, but noted the day is also a chance to enjoy being back in Williams-Brice stadium in front of the Gamecocks’ home crowd while simulating a game atmosphere.

“We certainly want to make it entertaining and have some fun Saturday for sure,” Beamer said. “But at the end of the day we want to get out there and compete and make it as much like a game as we can.”

South Carolina spring football game

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia (15,000 capacity)

Watch: Streaming on SEC Network Plus