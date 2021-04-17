Gamecocks sweep doubleheader vs LSU, clinch fourth straight SEC series

For 15 innings, South Carolina’s lineup simply couldn’t figure out LSU’s pitching. The Gamecocks had just six hits and one run in that time, losing one game and on the verge of losing another.

And then suddenly, everything clicked. With a furious rally in the final inning of Game 1 in a doubleheader, then another explosive performance in Game 2, USC defeated the Tigers 4-2 and 9-0 on Saturday to claim its fourth consecutive series win.

Over the final eight innings of the series, South Carolina (24-8, 10-5 SEC) had 18 hits and 13 runs, overwhelming LSU’s pitching staff.

“Just an unbelievable effort by our guys. Looked very bleak there in Game 1, you’re on the verge on already losing the series ... but we found a way,” coach Mark Kingston said.

In Game 1, it came all the way down to the final inning before a pair of RBI doubles from sophomore second baseman Braylen Wimmer and junior outfielder Brady Allen secured the victory in the abbreviated seven-inning contest.

In Game 2, there was far less drama — junior first baseman David Mendham, who went 2-for-3 with a run in the first game, kept up his hot streak at the plate by smacking a two-run home run in the first inning to put the Gamecocks up for good.

The lead ballooned the very next inning, thanks to a pair of RBI extra base hits from USC’s left side of the infield — senior shortstop George Callil tripled in a run, and sophomore third baseman Brennan Milone doubled Callil in. A couple batters later, junior designated hitter Wes Clarke laced a single to score Milone and make it 5-0.

The Gamecocks piled on from there — senior outfielder Andrew Eyster doubled and scored off a passed ball in the third, then ripped an RBI single of his own in the sixth and was driven in by sophomore catcher Colin Burgess. Wimmer also homered in the sixth.

Freshman starter Will Sanders, meanwhile, locked up the LSU lineup to the tune of six shutout innings, giving up five hits and a walk but only allowing a runner to third once and holding the Tigers 0 for 10 with runners on.

The Gamecocks have won Sanders’ last five starts in a row, and he leads the team with a 6-1 record on the season.

GAME 1

Up until the pivotal seventh inning in the first game of the doubleheader, LSU redshirt junior starter A.J. Labas had been in firm control of the Gamecocks, escaping jams in the first and second innings and then cruising through the rest of the game up 2-0 before giving up back-to-back singles to open the seventh. He was then replaced by senior Devin Fontenot, who gave up the crucial hits to Wimmer and Allen.

On the other side of things, USC’s pitching went through the exact opposite, getting off to a rough start before settling in and shutting down the Tigers to close out the win.

Senior right-handed starter Brannon Jordan gave up one run each in the first and second, with walks coming back to haunt him. In the first, a two-out scored off a double to left field — the relay home from shortstop George Callil beat the runner trying to score, but sophomore catcher Colin Burgess couldn’t hold on to the ball on the tag.

In the second, the first two Tigers at the plate worked at-bats Jordan to the tune of two walks on 18 combined pitches. After that, a soft line drive fell in in front of Josiah Sightler in left to load the bases, and a sacrifice fly scored a run.

But after that, Jordan ground his way through two scoreless innings, and relievers Andrew Peters and Brett Kerry came on to throw three shutout innings, claiming the win and save, respectively.

“Everybody we put on the mound today was really good,” Kingston said. “It always starts with pitching, and we have power pitching that can really do some great things when they’re throwing strikes and not helping opponents, and they did that today.”

NEXT USC BASEBALL GAME

Who: No. 11 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Arkansas

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Founders Park

Watch: SEC Network