Gamecocks crown a new SEC individual champion

South Carolina women’s golf sophomore Pauline Roussin-Bouchard won the individual SEC Championship on Friday with a record-breaking score of 17-under (199) at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.

Roussin-Bouchard is ranked the No. 4 amateur in the world. The sophomore broke multiple records with the win:

Lowest SEC Championship 54-hole score: -17 (199)

Lowest 54-hole score in South Carolina program history: -17 (199)

Lowest SEC Championship two-round total: -10 (134)

Most top-5 finishes in a South Carolina season: eight

Roussin-Bouchard becomes the fourth Gamecock to win the SEC Championship, joining two-time champion Kristy McPherson (2001 & 2002), Katelyn Dambaugh (2017) and Ainhoa Olarra (2018).

Sophomore Mathilde Claisse earned her best finish as a Gamecock, taking eighth with a 10-under (206) for the stroke play event. Senior Ana Pelaez shot an 8-under (208), tied for 10th.

Gamecocks upset in SEC match play

The Gamecocks earned the No. 2 seed for the match play portion of the SEC championship but lost to No. 7 seed Alabama Crimson Tide 3-1-1 on Saturday morning.

South Carolina — ranked No. 1 nationally in the most recent GolfWeek and Golfstat polls — now awaits its site and seeding for an NCAA regional.