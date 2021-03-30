South Carolina vs Texas: Elite Eight updates from San Antonio

A Final Four spot is on the line Tuesday night when the South Carolina Gamecocks and Texas Longhorns face off in the 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament (7 p.m., ESPN). The State’s Greg Hadley is in San Antonio to bring you coverage from March Madness. The latest updates are below.

Series history

Texas and South Carolina have only faced off three times before, most recently on Dec. 1, 2016. The No. 3 Gamecocks defeated the No. 14 Longhorns on the road that night, as A’ja Wilson tallied a then career-high 31 points. Before that, USC had lost twice to UT, in 2005 and 1988, in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Texas coach Vic Schaefer, however, is very familiar with the Gamecocks, having coached against them frequently at his previous job with Mississippi State. in 15 head-to-head meetings with Dawn Staley, Schaefer’s teams have gone 3-12, with South Carolina claiming four conference championships and a national title by beating the Bulldogs.

What’s at stake

South Carolina is seeking its third Final Four appearance in program history, all of which have come under coach Dawn Staley. USC was last in the Elite Eight in 2018, losing to UConn in Albany, but before that, it had won in this round in 2015 and 2017.

Texas is going for its fourth Final Four and first since 2003. While the Longhorns have been an NCAA tournament fixture, making it to the Big Dance in 11 of the last 13 years, they’ve only made it this far once before in that span. Coach Vic Schaefer, in his first season in Austin, is also seeking his third Final Four.

What: NCAA tournament Elite Eight

Who: No. 1 seed South Carolina vs. No. 6 seed Texas

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Watch: ESPN