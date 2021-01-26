Gamecocks veteran forward to miss rest of basketball season

Alanzo Frink is shown here Saturday when South Carolina hosted Auburn.

South Carolina junior forward Alanzo Frink will miss the remainder of the season due to “medical reasons,” head coach Frank Martin announced Tuesday.

Frink played the first three games of the season for the Gamecocks but has not played for USC since Dec. 5 at Houston — the game preceding USC’s first COVID-19 pause. The Gamecocks have paused activities two more times since then and canceled or postponed seven games this season due to positive tests within the program.

Throughout the season, Martin has declined to discuss specifics on which of his players tested positive for COVID-19. He said Tuesday that Frink’s situation was still “too raw right now” for Frink or the family to comment.

But Martin did say that Frink gave the head coach permission to share a message about taking COVID-19 seriously — indicating that Frink’s absence is due to the virus.

“I met with him this morning, and the one thing that he wants to make sure that’s clear here right now: He don’t want to make this about him or a feel-sorry kind of soap opera,” Martin said. “But at the same time he wants to make sure that other people that are out there that are going through this moment, make sure that you’re getting checked out. This is real. This is not something to play with. This is not your common cold that you just kind of get through it and you’re good to go. There’s there’s a lot of details and a lot of boxes that need to be checked. And it’s important that everyone out there checks those boxes.”

Martin praised team athletic trainer Mark Rodger and the school’s medical staff for taking a cautious approach with Frink and said “doctors are confident” in Frink’s prognosis.

“He’s in great spirits,” Martin said Tuesday. “.He’s around us every day. He’s very thankful, as I am, that we have medical staff, and the trainer Mark Rodger that are very careful, very cautious, very protective of all our guys’ health.”

Martin said that Frink has taken on somewhat of a coach’s role with the team, helping freshman Tre-Vaughn Minott — a freshman forward who joined the team midseason — get up to speed.

In three games this season, Frink averaged 3.3 points per game and 3 rebounds per game. Along with sophomore forward Jalyn McCreary, who has played just once since Dec. 5, Frink’s absence has left the USC frontcourt thin and inexperienced, contributing to the team’s recent three-game losing streak.

In good news for the Gamecocks, Martin said Tuesday that McCreary returned to practice this week and is expected to play against Georgia on Wednesday night in Columbia, saying McCreary passed all of the medical tests necessary to return to the court.

But the loss of Frink has had an emotional impact on a team that has already been hit hard by COVID-19.

“The Alanzo situation has taken a toll on our team,” Martin said. “It’s emotional. It’s hard to be good physically when you’re in emotional turmoil, and our team has been in an emotional turmoil pretty much the whole time.

“It’s hard to be at peace and be good physically when you’re constantly fighting emotional battles internally, and that’s just another chapter of the emotional tug of war that our players have been under this season.”