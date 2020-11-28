Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Caleb McDowell scores 5 TDs, two Gamecocks football commits to play for state titles

Caleb McDowell got off to a strong start in the postseason while two other South Carolina commits will be playing for state championships.

McDowell ran for four touchdowns and also returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown in Lee County (Ga,), 49-17 in the first round of the Georgia Class 6A playoffs Friday night.

Lee County will play Brunswick in the second round next week.

Two Class of 2021 USC commits will play for state championships this week. Marion defensive end TJ Sanders helped the Swamp Foxes in the Class 2A championship game with a 36-33 win over Andrews on Friday. Marion will play Abbeville on Dec. 4 at Benedict College in Columbia.

Sanders entered the game with 53 tackles, 17 for loss and six sacks. It is Marion’s first championship appearance since 1987.

Thompson (Ala.) Sam Reynolds will play for a state championship Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Auburn. Thompson defeated Hoover, 52-14, on Nov. 20 in the semifinals.

Reynolds has 756 yards and 13 touchdowns this season for Thompson.

A look at how other USC recruits fared this week:

Colten Gauthier - Class of 2021 quarterback threw four touchdown passes in Hebron Christian (Ga.) 63-28 loss to Prince Avenue Christian in the first round of GHSA Class A Private school playoffs. Gauthier entered the game with 1,870 yards passing and 21 total touchdowns.

Gunner Stockton - Class of 2022 Rabun County (Ga,) quarterback commit has his playoff opener against Haralson on Saturday.

Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
