For the first time since 1992, Todd Ellis won’t be on the call for Gamecocks football

Todd Ellis, left, broadcasts a South Carolina football game.
Todd Ellis, left, broadcasts a South Carolina football game. Tim Dominick FILE PHOTO/THE STATE

The coronavirus pandemic had already impacted South Carolina football’s broadcast arrangement, keeping much of the broadcast crew in s studio for road games.

On Saturday, COVID-19 brought a change the Gamecocks haven’t seen in nearly three decades.

Longtime play-by-play man Todd Ellis will not be on the call because he is quarentined for contact tracing reasons. Derek Scott, who calls Gamecocks basketball and football, will step in.

Ellis has been part of the Gamecocks broadcast since 1992.

He was South Carolina’s starting quarterback from 1986-1989.

Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up.
