Lattimore grateful for Muschamp impact. And USC great has advice for Bobo, fans

Marcus Lattimore is thankful for the opportunity he had to work under Will Muschamp for two years and for the lessons he learned in that time.

The former South Carolina star knows that big-time college football ultimately comes down to wins and losses, and he wasn’t surprised to learn that Muschamp had been fired Sunday.

“It’s unfortunate because coach Muschamp is a great man, and there’s a lot of players on that team who were recruited by him and coached by him who feel the same,” Lattimore told The State.

“However, this business is so cutthroat, and if results aren’t being shown, the natural thing to do is to let somebody go. Unfortunately it had to happen to coach Muschamp. But I know he’ll recover, he’ll bounce back, because he’s a resilient guy.”

Lattimore worked under Muschamp from January 2018 until January 2020. His role was to help prepare Gamecocks players for life after football, a position USC legend Connor Shaw took over in January.

During his time on staff, Lattimore saw firsthand what a hard worker Muschamp is and also got to know his family.

“He taught me a lot when it comes to professionalism, but also just focusing on those small details and making sure those things are taken care of within your program so your players can have a good experience,” Lattimore said. “He’s a hell of a man that will continue to persevere and be the resilient person he is. He has an amazing family — Whit and Jackson and Carol — I just enjoyed so much getting to know them.”

With Muschamp out, Lattimore believes the important thing now is for the USC fan base to get behind the players and remaining staff for the final three games of the season.

South Carolina hosts Missouri on Saturday, before a home game vs. Georgia and the season finale at Kentucky.

Mike Bobo is USC’s interim coach for the remainder of the season and is a guy Lattimore has a little bit of a relationship with. Bobo recruited Lattimore when he was an assistant at Georgia.

“I know these guys more than ever on our team, on South Carolina’s team, need fan support,” Lattimore said. “Coach Bobo, he needs to know that the fans are behind him when we step on the field and play Missouri.”

The good news for Bobo is that he has one of the best running backs in the country.

Sophomore Kevin Harris is in the top 10 nationally in rushing yards on the season with 817. He’s also tied for third nationally with 13 rushing touchdowns. He had 25 carries for 243 yards and five scores Saturday night at Ole Miss.

Lattimore’s advice for Bobo?

“Keep feeding (Harris) the rock,” Lattimore said. “ I know (Bobo) likes to run the football, and I think we’ve found a gem and an amazing human being and player in Kevin Harris. And also Deshaun Fenwick. I can’t wait to see Marshawn Lloyd get out there (next year).”