Hard worker, mentor, a positive influence: Players, coaches share Muschamp stories

Elliott Fry only played for Will Muschamp one year at South Carolina, but Muschamp definitely left a lasting impression on the USC kicker.

Muschamp was fired on Sunday, seven games into his fifth season at South Carolina and a day after a 59-42 loss at Ole Miss. He was 28-30 during his time with the Gamecocks.

“In the SEC, you got to win and sometimes you got to make tough decisions, but he is one of the hardest working, best coaches I have been around. I definitely looked at him as a mentor than any other coach,” said Fry, the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Muschamp’s reputation with his former players is a strong one, Fry said. The former USC kicker has bounced around to different NFL teams over the past few years and is on the practice squad with the Atlanta Falcons.

Fry said he put in good word with former Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who is a good friend of Muschamp about giving him a chance in the NFL.

USC tight end Nick Muse said he would take a bullet for Muschamp when asked about his coach last week during a press conference. On Sunday evening, Muse said via Twitter: “Gave me an opportunity by taking a chance! Forever grateful of @CoachWMuschamp.”

“Any time you talk to anyone who has played for him at Florida, Auburn or South Carolina, they say the same thing — that he is just an awesome dude and everyone loves to play for him. That says a lot about him,” Fry said.

Fry remembers driving by Williams-Brice Stadium a couple months after Muschamp was hired and seeing the coach’s car there with the light on in the old office at Williams-Brice Stadium about 1 a.m.

When Fry arrived for a workout later in the morning, Muschamp’s car was still there.

“I’m sure this is cliche, but I do mean it. He is the hardest working dude I have ever seen in my life,” Fry said. “He was always there and as a player that makes you want to work harder.”

Fry wasn’t the only one who felt that way about Muschamp. Players and coaches — former and current — posted messages on Twitter in their support for him.

Hayden Hurst, who plays in the NFL for the Falcons, said Muschamp stood by him when he was going through bouts of depression and a suicide attempt when attending to USC.

“Everyone can say what they want about coach but I’ll always be a Muschamp guy,” Hurst posted on Twitter. “In 2016 when I had my incident and ended up in the hospital for 4 days, he called EVERY single day asking to speak with me. Even though they explained I could not get calls, EVERY single day. He helped me reshape the course of my life as a lost 21 year old. I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without him. Yes it’s a business and that side of football sucks. But for the 5 years he was at Carolina he positively influenced the lives of hundreds of young men.”

Matt Lindsay was Muschamp’s director of player personnel from 2017 until February of this year. Lindsay is in a similar position at Ole Miss. The two got to talk Saturday when USC and Ole Miss played. Lindsay posted a picture of him and Muschamp on Twitter.

“I’m a better husband and father because of the man standing next to me in this picture. And I know there are hundreds of young men that feel the same way,” Lindsay posted.

USC women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley took to Twitter to share kind words about Muschamp and his family.

“Sad day to hear @CoachWMuschamp and family are no longer with @GamecockFB,” Staley said in a tweet Sunday. “While some celebrate this, there are others who knew Will and the total package he brought to @GamecocksOnline. Thank you Will, Carol, Jackson and Whit! #forevertothee”

Running back Tavien Feaster spent his final season with the Gamecocks in 2019 after transferring from Clemson. Feaster told The State on Sunday he hoped Muschamp would have been able to finish out the year but understands how things work.

“It’s just a really tough situation. He’s a great coach, also a great guy off the field,” Feaster said. “I really just appreciate the opportunity he gave me to come and play football for him. And that’s all I’ve really got on that situation. I’m just thankful for the opportunity that he gave to me. ... I’m praying for him and wish him all the best.”

— The State’s Matt Connolly contributed to this story.

