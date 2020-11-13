South Carolina-Ole Miss football prediction: The problem with a shootout

South Carolina football’s only hope against Ole Miss might be to completely command the pace of the game. If the Gamecocks don’t on their trip to Oxford, Mississippi, it’s difficult to chart the path to victory.

The Rebels have been an offensive powerhouse for a while now. That’s especially true with Lane Kiffin running the show.

They don’t run the ball all that well, though they do run it a lot, and run defense has been an issue for the Gamecocks. But it’s the passing-game matchup that should be more concerning.

Ole Miss excels at passes that don’t necessarily go the distance, but allow an offense to work down the field. The Gamecocks’ pass defense is built to force opponents to work down the field and has been particularly bad in terms of preventing opponents from efficiently moving the ball through the air.

No matter who starts at quarterback between Collin Hill and Ryan Hilinski, it’s going to be a tall task to win a game if the Rebels crack 40 points. Keep in mind, Ole Miss actually has a former Will Muschamp defensive coordinator on staff.

The best chances for a Gamecocks win rests on two things: the run game and turnovers.

Ole Miss is miserable on defense, especially against the run. South Carolina’s run game has been the best part of the offense, so if Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick can carry things, it would not only move the ball, but also shorten the game. (South Carolina averages nearly two fewer drives a game.)

The other factor is, Ole Miss turns the ball over at a high rate, more than 16% of their drives. USC has been only average on that front, ranking 72nd in how often they force turnovers.

If the Gamecocks can dominate possession and force turnovers, they’ve got a decent chance, but it’s a tall task getting a handle on Kiffin’s offense.

The Pick: Ole Miss 48, South Carolina 34

South Carolina (2-4) at Ole Miss (2-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Line: Ole Miss by 11