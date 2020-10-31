TV channel, kickoff time set for Gamecocks home game vs Top-10 opponent

South Carolina football fans have known since early September the Gamecocks will face off with Texas A&M under the lights of Williams-Brice Stadium.

Now they know where to watch it Nov. 7 if they’re not in the building.

The SEC announced Saturday night that the Gamecocks-Aggies game will be on ESPN. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

That game had the possibility of running on either ESPN or SEC Network, with Tennessee at Arkansas running opposite it at 7:30 p.m.

USC is off this week and coming off a surprisingly lopsided 52-24 loss at LSU. The Aggies sit at 3-1, second in the SEC West and No. 8 in the AP Poll.

Jimbo Fisher’s topped a feisty Arkansas squad this week, 41-32.

South Carolina hasn’t beaten A&M since the two became permanent SEC cross-division rivals in 2014. The first meeting was the memorable Kenny Hill game, the most recent was one to forget, a 20-6 loss when the offense never got moving and the Aggies slowly squeezed the Gamecocks.