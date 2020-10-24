Gamecock Recruits: QB commit Gunner Stockton sets milestone, adds to TD total

Rabun County had to go out of state to find an opponent this week but that didn’t stop quarterback Gunner Stockton.

The South Carolina Class of 2022 commit was 14-of-18 for 241 yards and four touchdowns and also ran a TD in Rabun County (Ga,) 42-6 win over Columbia Academy (Tenn.) on Friday night.

Stockton has thrown for more than 100 TD passes in his just his 33rd varsity game. He has 102 TD passes for his career.

It was Stockton’s third straight game with at least four or more TD passes. The junior entered Friday’s with 1,409 yards passing, 21 TDs and also had 524 yards rushing and 12 TDs.

Other Gamecocks commits:

Simeon Price - Class of 2021 ATH didn’t play Friday night as West Florida Tech (Fla.) game against Tech was postponed. Price entered the game with 179 all-purpose yards on offense and five tackles on defense.

Jayden Johnson - Class of 2021 ATH ran for a touchdown in Cedartown (Ga.)’s 44-8 win over Whitfield on Friday. Johnson entered the game with 446 all-purpose yards, three touchdowns and 11 tackles on defense.

Sam Reynolds - Class of 2021 ATH had six catches for 63 yards to help No. 1 Thompson (Ala.) to 39-23 win over No. 2 Hoover (Ala.) to win the Region 3-7A championship. Both teams came in the game unbeaten. Reynolds entered the game with 631 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns.

TJ Sanders - Class of 2021 defend will play Monday at rival Mullins.

Rodarius Thomas - Class of 2021 receiver had a TD pass to help Eufaula (Ala.) to 42-6 Lanier (Ala.) in the regular-season finale. Eufaula begins the playoffs next week. Thomas entered the game with 40 catches for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns.

