South Carolina football commit Luke Doty hoping for best with injured hand

Luke Doty didn’t finish Friday’s playoff game against Lakewood but hopes his high school career isn’t over.

The Myrtle Beach quarterback and South Carolina commit left Friday’s game against Lakewood with a hand injury. Doty told The State on Saturday morning that he is scheduled to see an orthopedist on Monday to find out more about the injury.

“Hand is feeling better,” Doty said. “The swelling has gone down a little bit but there’s definitely something going on with it. I’ve got an appointment with the orthopedist on Monday so we’ll have a bit more info then.”

Doty said the injury happened as he was trying to make a tackle after he threw an interception. He said he was blindsided on the play and didn’t return to the game.

Before the injury, Doty had a touchdown run in the first quarter.

Doty was replaced by Ryan Berger. The Seahawks went on to win, 63-21 behind Xayvion Knox’s seven touchdowns and will face rival North Myrtle Beach in the second round. Myrtle Beach is the defending Class 4A state champion.

“I just told Ryan to take the game play by play and trust in the guys around him,” Doty said. “I thought he did a really good job of stepping up and making the big plays necessary to put us in scoring position. He’s gonna be well prepared this week and ready to go for round two.”

Doty is a four-star prospect and one of the prized recruits for the Gamecocks’ Class of 2020. He is a Shrine Bowl selection, Mr. Football finalist and was named Class 4A Lower State Back of the Year.

Doty entered Friday’s game with 1,815 yards passing, 396 yards rushing and 28 total touchdowns.