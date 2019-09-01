USC will tweak offensive personnel. Bentley not solely to blame, Muschamp says

What went wrong for Gamecocks in loss to UNC? Will Muschamp explains South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's 2019 season opening loss to North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's 2019 season opening loss to North Carolina.

Looking back at South Carolina’s disappointing loss to North Carolina on Saturday, Will Muschamp found plenty of issues with his offense.

But they all didn’t start with the quarterback.

“It’s not on one person,” the Gamecocks coach said Sunday night on a teleconference with reporters, nodding to Jake Bentley, “and I know everybody wants to blame one guy for it. But it’s not the case. He needs to play better at that position, but we need to play better around him. And we didn’t do it.”

Bentley began his senior season at USC by completing 16 of 30 passes for 142 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He went 2 of 9 for 15 yards and two crushing picks in the fourth quarter, a period the Gamecocks entered leading 20-9. They lost 24-20.

Next up comes the home opener with Charleston Southern. Will any other QBs — see Ryan Hilinki or Dakereon Joyner — get a chance to play? Muschamp said those plans are yet to be finalized.

“We’re evaluating everything right now moving forward,” Muschamp said. “We’ll know more as we move forward.”

While QB evaluation continues, South Carolina will at least different along the offensive line against the Buccaneers (0-1). Bentley was sacked three times against the Tar Heels and the Gamecocks gained just 34 rushing yards after halftime.

USC, from left to right tackle, started Sadarius Hutcherson, Donell Stanley, Hank Manos, Eric Douglas and Dylan Wonnum, in Charlotte.

“We’re going to look at some different combinations,” Muschamp said. “I’m not ready to comment right now. We talked today as a staff. We had practice (Sunday) and shuffled some guys around. We’ll continue to do that before Tuesday’s practice.”