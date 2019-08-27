What to watch: These college football games will be on TV on the Grand Strand this week

New Clemson team with new challenges. That’s business as usual, Dabo says Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks Wednesday, July 17, at ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte about the upcoming season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks Wednesday, July 17, at ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte about the upcoming season.

After a handful of games kicked off the college football season last week, the schedule opens up en masse this week.

Here are the matchups that will be on TV via Spectrum and HTC (with a digital subscription) in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas this week:

Thursday

7 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

UCLA at Cincinnati (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at UCF (CBS Sports Network)

8:30 p.m.

Texas State at Texas A&M (SEC Network)

9 p.m.

South Dakota State at Minnesota (FS1)

10:15 p.m.

Utah at BYU (ESPN)

Friday

6 p.m.

Rice at Army (CBS Sports Network)

7 p.m.

Wisconsin at South Florida (ESPN)

Tulsa at Michigan State (FS1)

9:30 p.m.

Purdue at Nevada (CBS Sports Network)

10 p.m.

Colorado State vs. Colorado (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oregon State (FS1)

Saturday

Noon

Florida Atlantic at Ohio State (Fox)

Northern Iowa at Iowa Sate (FS1)

South Alabama at Nebraska (ESPN)

Indiana at Ball State (CBS Sports Network)

Toledo at Kentucky (SEC Network)

Mississippi at Memphis (ABC)

Mississippi State at Louisiana (ESPNU)

Indiana State at Kansas (Fox Sports South)

3:30 p.m.

Duke at Alabama (ABC)

Holy Cross at Navy (CBS Sports Network)

South Carolina at North Carolina (ESPN)

Georgia State at Tennessee (ESPNU)

4 p.m.

Northwestern at Stanford (Fox)

Portland State at Arkansas (SEC Network)

Montana State at Texas Tech (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.

Boise State at Florida State (ESPN)

Georgia at Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

Georgia Southern at LSU (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Auburn (ABC)

Miami (Ohio) at Iowa (FS1)

8 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at TCU (Fox Sports South)

10:30 p.m.

Fresno State at Southern California (ESPN)

Sunday

7:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma (ABC)

8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville (ESPN)