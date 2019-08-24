Tracking Gamecocks commit MarShawn Lloyd against the No. 2 team in the country

Junior season highlights for USC tailback commit MarShawn Lloyd Running back MarShawn Lloyd is committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2020 recruiting class. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Running back MarShawn Lloyd is committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2020 recruiting class.

South Carolina’s top recruit, MarShawn Lloyd gets his chance on a national stage Saturday night.

The four-star tailback out of Maryland is the No. 45 player in the country by 247 Sports. He’s facing the No. 2 team in the country, St. John Bosco out of California, on ESPN2 on Saturday night.

Lloyd and No. 20 DeMatha face Clemson commit D.J. Uiagalelei

Follow along here for updates on his night:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Random fact, Logan Loya, one of South Carolina freshman QB Ryan Hilinski’s top high school targets has transferred to St. John Bosco. He’s an uncommitted four-star.

▪ Lloyd gets the start, opens up in pistol . ESPN says using him to control the clock is key. He gets the first carry of the game. After that, Lloyd ended up a lead blocker on a couple QB runs. Not bad seeing Lloyd willing to do that.

▪ St. John’s with a long 97-yard drive. Lloyd with a nice kick return right after, but tough sledding on the first carry of the drive (1 yard).

▪ Another lead block from Lloyd, looked pretty solid hitting the linebacker. Then tried to get outside and was met by a safety 2 yards deep in the backfield. A swing pass to him was batted and slapped up. Same safety, who has LSU, UCLA, Penn State offers.

▪Lloyd with a very nice change of direction play, but keeps running into crowds. Both defenses are looking real mean (or it’s super early for high school offenses).

▪ And Lloyd takes a third-down draw for 11. Think that’s DeMatha’s first first-down of the game. He follows with a short run, but gets his facemask pulled for 15 more yards.

Q2

▪ Lloyd starts the second quarter with a 14-yarder. Up to 28 yards for the day. He went around right end and got the corner. He caught a third-down pass short on third down, but it’s wiped out by a hold.

▪ Lloyd with a 33-yard TD catch on a beautiful play. Got it on 4th and 23, 10:31 left in the quarter. The play first looked like a pass, then a late-developing QB draw to improve field position for the defense. But just before crossing the line, the QB pulled up and hit Lloyd wide open down the middle. Lloyd just blew past the safety.

▪ That play tied it 7-7, but a 56-yard screen from Bosco untied it. Oregon commit Kris Hutson is silly fast.

▪With 4:24 left in the half, St. John’s Bosco goes up 21-7.

▪ Lloyd with another nice third down draw for 25. Got the 10 his team needed, plus some more. Later lost 2 on a second down.