Myrtle Beach’s Luke Doty earns recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in the country

Myrtle Beach’s Luke Doty made quite a mark in his first year under center in 2018, leading the way as the Seahawks football team hoisted the Class 4A state championship trophy.

Now, an organization that’s all about quarterbacks projects him to be one of the best signal-callers in the nation in his upcoming senior season.

The South Carolina recruit is included in the National Quarterback Club’s 19-player watch list for the High School Quarterback of the Year Award.

The list will be cut down to semifinalists and released Nov. 29, with the winner being invited to the 2019 National Quarterback Club Awards Dinner and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Jan. 17-18 in Scottsdale, Arizona. During the event, winners of the quarterback of the year awards for high school, college and pro will be honored. The ceremony will also include inductions into the National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame and Legacy Recognition Awards.

The high school awards were awarded to Bo Nix of Pinson (Ala.) Valley High School and Spencer Rattler of Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, the college honors went to Alabama’s Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, and the pro accolade went to the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees.

The National Quarterback Club started honoring the United States’ top signal-callers in 1985.

Last season, Doty completed 72 percent of his passes for 3,037 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also amassed 701 rushing yards and another seven touchdowns.