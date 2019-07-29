Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster set to join Gamecocks, report says

Will Muschamp talks 2019 schedule and the Gamecocks’ never-changing goals South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at SEC Media Days, in Hoover, Alabama. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at SEC Media Days, in Hoover, Alabama.

Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster will transfer to South Carolina for the 2019 season, according to a report from WACH Fox.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Feaster, who will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer, also considered Virginia Tech before choosing the Gamecocks.

The buzz surrounding Feaster’s impending decision reached a new level over the weekend when a picture that purported to be his locker at USC began to circulate.

“I’ve been told the picture of Feaster’s locker that was leaked out Sunday is indeed his locker and was taken this weekend via Snapchat,” Uva said via Twitter. “The photo was taken by a member of the Gamecocks program but it was never intended to be released to the public.”

His arrival will boost a USC tailback corps that includes three seniors in Rico Dowdle, A.J. Turner and Mon Denson, as well as potential impact freshman Kevin Harris . Dowdle, Turner and Denson rushed for between 654 yards and 294 yards last year.

Feaster, meanwhile, had 222 carries for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons at Clemson.

“I didn’t think I was in a bad position at Clemson, but personal reasons are why I left,” Feaster told The State in May.

Nothing regarding Feaster’s future was official as of Sunday, a source close to Feaster told The State. He had not officially graduated from Clemson as of Friday.

What’s unknown is when Feaster would arrive on campus and when he might suit up for the first time with the Gamecocks. He was set to graduate from Clemson after July courses wrap up. The second summer semester at Clemson wraps up Aug. 5, though there is speculation he could be in Columbia this week.

“Thank you for everything,” Feaster posted to Twitter on Friday afternoon as a message to Clemson.

Gamecocks players officially reports on Thursday, and USC’s annual media is the same day. Will Muschamp’s preseason news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.

The team’s first practice is Friday morning.

“Per NCAA rules, we can’t comment on a (prospective student-athlete),“ a team spokesman told The State when asked directly about Feaster.

Feaster was considered a four-star prospect and the 29th-best player in the country when he signed with the Tigers in 2016. He averaged 6 yards per carry during his career at Clemson and could quickly challenge for Carolina’s starting job.

Feaster is the second Clemson Tiger to transfer to South Carolina in the past two years — defensive lineman Josh Belk joined the Gamecocks prior to the 2018 season after spending spring practice with Clemson, but Belk left the Gamecocks after the regular season.

The Spartanburg native previously told The State that USC’s recruitment of him wasn’t any different from other schools despite him coming from the opposite end of a rivalry.

“They are recruiting me like most teams. Obviously, they want to talk to me and see where I’m at with everything,” he said. “That’s really how it’s been with everybody. Everybody is seeing where my head is and where I’m at with everything. But, I look at it (USC) as a place that’s providing me with an opportunity to better myself and better my future. I haven’t really looked at it from a fan’s aspect because that’s not my job and that’s not what I’m doing it for. That doesn’t really matter to me.”