Gamecocks stumble to quick SEC tournament exit, finish with worst record in 23 years

South Carolina baseball scratched and clawed its way into making the SEC tournament.

And once they made it, the Gamecocks managed to show a little fight early. But eventually, recurring issues — a depleted pitching staff, sloppy fielding and untimely hitting — overcame Carolina as it fell to LSU, 8-6, ending its tournament and its season Tuesday night.

Twelfth-seeded USC (28-28, 8-22) finishes the year with its worst conference record by both number of losses and winning percentage since joining the SEC in 1992. At .500, it is also the team’s lowest winning percentage overall since 1996.





Against No. 5 seed and potential NCAA tournament host LSU (34-22), the Gamecocks shot ahead early with a five-run second inning that erased an early solo shot off starter Cam Tringali. Freshman right fielder Brady Allen started things with a single, and junior shortstop George Callil was granted first base after catcher’s interference was called on an attempted steal.

Senior first baseman Chris Cullen brought both runners home with a double to the left-center field gap. Sophomore second baseman Noah Campbell was then hit by a pitch, and left fielder Andrew Eyster followed with a groundball single to left that scored Cullen. Sophomore catcher Luke Berryhill capped the outburst with an RBI single to center to score two more.

After that outburst, however, the Gamecocks produced just two hits for the rest of the game, hile LSU’s offense roared to life.





Tringali ran into two-out trouble in the bottom half of the second, loading the bases with a single, stolen base, hit batsman and walk. Freshman DH Cade Beloso scored a pair with an RBI single to right.





The comeback continued in the fourth as freshman Dylan Harley came on for Tringali and immediately ran into trouble, hitting his first batter and throwing two wild pitches to let the runner make it to third. He was replaced by sophomore Parker Coyne, who gave up an RBI single to right field, followed by a double to put runners on second and third.

Coyne then threw a wild pitch to allow the tying run to score, and an RBI single just past the second baseman put the Tigers ahead.

The Tigers pushed further ahead in the fifth off Coyne, putting runners on second and third off a walk, infield single and flyout to deep center field, then taking advantage of defensive miscommunication for another infield single that scored a run.

An RBI single to center scored another, the eighth unanswered run for the Tigers.