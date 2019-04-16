Kiley Lauren Photography

Hunter Renfrow has sealed the deal on a national championship. Soon he’ll likely be signing on the dotted line of an NFL contract.

On Saturday he made perhaps an even bigger commitment.

The Socastee alumnus married high school sweetheart Camilla Martin at Debordieu in Georgetown.

“It was an honor to celebrate such a special day with the National Champions! We are happy they were able to enjoy DeBordieu and all it has to offer!” Weddings at Debordieu’s Facebook page posted Tuesday afternoon.

Weddings at Debordieu posted on Facebook details of the wedding, saying that the couple “exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony on the Courtyard.” The day also included a reception on the Marsh Front Lawn and Lowcountry-inspired small-plate stations.

“We loved celebrating with this special couple!” Weddings at Debordieu concluded.

Several Clemson coaches and players were on hand, including head coach Dabo Swinney.

“It was awesome. I had a great time down there . . . It was a beautiful wedding,” Swinney told The State. “It was like a little family reunion. We had a good time. We cut a rug, danced a little bit, and came back (Sunday).”

According to The State, former Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson and current signal caller Trevor Lawrence were among those on hand. Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the groomsman, however, stole the show, Swinney revealed to The State.

Socastee alumnus and former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow married high school sweetheart Camilla Martin at Debordieu in Georgetown. Kiley Gaston Kiley Lauren Photography

“(Christian) was there this weekend, so I got to spend the whole weekend with Christian. I got to play golf with him. That was an experience,” Swinney said. “He took over the reception, had a little solo on stage. I don’t remember the song but he was actually pretty good. So that was a lot of fun.”

Renfrow is a two-time national champion, having scored the game-winning touchdown to beat Alabama in 2017 and contributing to the 2019 title, the program’s third overall, by once again beating the Crimson Tide. CBS Sports ranks Renfrow as the 177th prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The State’s Matt Connolly contributed to this report.