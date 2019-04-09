How humbling experiences led to a college basketball national title game for the ages

No. 16 UMBC beats No. 1 Virginia in historic NCAA upset For the first time in college basketball history, a No. 16 seed has beaten a No. 1 seed. UMBC defeated Virginia 74-54 Friday, March 16, 2018 at Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For the first time in college basketball history, a No. 16 seed has beaten a No. 1 seed. UMBC defeated Virginia 74-54 Friday, March 16, 2018 at Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte.

Sports can be ever so humbling.

But that’s exactly what made Monday night’s college basketball national championship game so great.

In a matchup of coaches who’ve been to their respective bottoms — with Tony Bennett’s Virginia squad having been the first No. 1 seed eliminated in the first round by a No. 16 in the NCAA tournament last season and Texas Tech’s Chris Beard having served as an ABA coach in Myrtle Beach more than seven years ago before climbing the lower college ranks to where he is now — the game was a figurative brawl.

It was punch, counter-punch. It was big shot after big shot. It required an extra period.

The national championship game proved to be everything anyone could have hoped for, dispelling the notion that non-blue bloods like Texas Tech and Virginia — both known for stifling defense — would put on a yawner.

While there was no Zion Williamson nor a legendary coach, last night’s game had everything, from story lines in the lead-up to a fantastic and exciting outcome.

It’s a shame only one team could win and, to the chagrin of many here, it wound up being Bennett and Virginia hoisting the trophy.

Many around here were hoping for a storybook outcome, with Beard cutting down the net and the Red Raiders dancing in triumph. But it wasn’t to be this year.

So close.

But to put Texas Tech’s achievements into perspective, let’s look back at what some of the former South Carolina Warriors — the ABA squad that survived two years here, the first while coached by Beard — had to say about their former coach’s team heading into the NCAA tournament.

“Unbelievable what he has been able to do. I don’t think they are good enough to win the tournament, but they will be a tough out. Probably Elite Eight-caliber team,” one said.

“I think he can get it done! It’s not going to be an easy road but he has a shot!” said another.

“He’s once again proving how great he is, and how he can get the most out of his guts and put the world on notice, no matter where he is. They’re going make a deep run,” a third said.

These comments come from guys who played the game at a high level and were making predictions with their brains as much as their hearts. Still, Beard and Co. exceeded even most of their expectations.

Nonetheless, the ultimate goal is still unfulfilled for Beard and the Red Raiders. But surely this won’t be the last we see of them. Many thought this wasn’t even his best team in three seasons there, and a run to the national championship and the media attention that came with it will only help in recruiting.

Getting to this stage brought to light for the masses more about Beard the man than just the coach. As I watched the game last night, there was one moment that stuck in my head, serving as a microcosm of just who Beard is.

With around just under 6 minutes remaining and the Red Raiders trailing by 8, senior Tariq Owens, who played in the game despite being injured, fouled out and the cameras went to Beard, who consoled a player who gave his all in his final college game. For that moment, it was clear that Beard’s focus was on his player, not a game that seemed to be slipping away, in a show of appreciation for a great career and gutsy performance.

I wrote a feature story about Beard this week and that moment depicted the man those I interviewed described. Such interactions — the genuine caring — are the reason he gets so much out of his players. It’s the reason former Warriors — who played for him for a season or less — still follow and root for the man.

And in true Beard style, Texas Tech rallied and nearly won the game. But instead, a resilient Virginia team came out on top.

Beard, shedding tears in the postgame press conference, lost with class, however, praising Tony Bennett and his program while also applauding his own players for what they’d accomplished.

And I don’t look at that as coach speak or just another disingenuous soundbite. I believe it.

The Cavaliers deserved to win and for them it was a fairytale ending. Yes, they were the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 last season, falling to UMBC. But yes, they are now national champions, a team that showed it could overcome adversity never before seen in the college game.

As fate would have it, this wasn’t Beard and Co.’s year. But at least they can say they lost to those guys.