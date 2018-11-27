An Alabama complex: Why Clemson fans need to chill before they run Dabo out of town

Is it an Alabama complex?

That’s about the only reason I can come up with to explain Clemson fans being upset with a 21-point win over Palmetto State rival South Carolina on Saturday.

Twenty-one points. That’s three touchdowns. All of that against an SEC school.

That isn’t enough?

Perhaps it’s because fans of the Tigers think of their program a bit too highly. Maybe they’re watching as Alabama obliterates everything in its path — except one team (shout out to The Citadel) — and expecting the same.

This isn’t the time to get greedy.

Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Yes, Jake Bentley lit the Tigers up for 510 yards and five touchdowns, and yes, the Gamecocks had over 600 yards of total offense. But like Clemson coach Dabo Swinney pointed out when lashing back at critics during a teleconference Sunday night, a win is a win.

“I just want to win by one more point. If that ever gets to where that’s not enough, then it’s time for me to move on somewhere else. I ain’t never going to apologize for a 21-point win over a state rival, ever,” Swinney said following the 56-35 victory. “You people who suggest that it felt like a loss, y’all need to check yourself, too. I’ve been here 16 years. For all those people out there that want to complain about five wins in a row, winning by three touchdowns, man, that’s shameful. That’s a lack of respect for our program and a lack of respect for the effort that these players and coaches put in. I hope you write that.”

There’s a lot there, but for me one particular line sticks out: “If that ever gets to where that’s not enough, then it’s time for me to move on somewhere else.”

If I were a Clemson fan, I would check myself, like Dabo suggested. The last thing you want is to hear him even make mention of leaving, especially now.

As dominant as the Crimson Tide have been this season, it’s likely coach Nick Saban will win his seventh national championship, eclipsing Alabama legendary coach Bear Bryant for most in the Poll Era. He would also tie Bryant’s mark of six as coach of the Tide.

Just what if Saban decides he wants a new challenge and considers another run at the NFL after this season? Well, as I discussed with a colleague just the other day, wouldn’t the Green Bay Packers load up a Brink’s truck to acquire his services while Aaron Rodgers is still in his prime?

What would that scenario mean for Alabama then? Well, I’m pretty sure I know who it would target: a former walk-on wide receiver who played there. His name? Dabo Swinney.

That’s the last thing those of you with this Alabama complex would want and it would be devastating for college football in this state.

We should embrace what some are calling a way-too-competitive — 21 points, remember? — Palmetto Bowl outcome. It’s good for recruiting and fans on both sides. Being truly one-sided wouldn’t help anyone.

But I get it. Clemson has gotten to the mountaintop, having beaten the Crimson Tide for one national title and is a regular in the College Football Playoff, where they’ll return again this year barring a disaster against Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship game this week.

The Tigers very well could get yet another shot at Alabama this year. That will be the time to pull out the measuring stick.

Then we’ll find out if it’s enough. Not during an annual rivalry game where strange things often happen.

As we head toward the College Football Playoff, it would be wise for Clemson fans to reexamine what the term “enough” means. It’s time to take a step back and again be grateful for what you have.

Erase the South Carolina game from your memory and instead focus on one thing: getting to 12-0.

Enough is enough.