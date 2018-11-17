Socastee’s Hunter Renfrow on verge of breaking this Clemson receiving record tonight

Socastee High School product Hunter Renfrow is on the verge of setting a Clemson record.

If the senior wide receiver makes a reception during tonight’s game against Duke (7 p.m., ESPN), he’ll surpass Artavis Scott’s mark of recording at least one catch in 38 straight games, according to a tweet from Clemson football.

Scott set the mark from 2014-16 and Renfrow tied it last week against Boston College, which he had eight receptions for 80 yards against.

For the season, Renfrow has 35 receptions for 385 yards and a touchdown. In his fourth season as a member of the Tigers, Renfrow has 172 receptions for 1,974 yards and 15 touchdowns in 48 career games.

With his collegiate career winding down, NFL.com recently wrote an article pondering the 5-foot-10, 180-pound receiver’s draft prospects.