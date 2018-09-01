Coach Muschamp recaps season-opening win over Coastal

Duke wide receiver Aaron Young assesses the Blue Devils' 34-14 win over Army in the season opener Aug. 31, 2018. Young, a redshirt junior, had four catches for a career-high 114 yards, scoring one touchdown and setting up another.
South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley breaks down how the Gamecocks wrapped up camp, how excited he is to get back on the field for USC's opener against Coastal Carolina and what fans can expect from the new up-tempo offense.
South Carolina football's T.J. Brunson, the team's starting middle linebacker and leader on defense, talks about what the Gamecocks are expecting against Coastal Carolina and what it means to start the season at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.