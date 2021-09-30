Is UNC target and reigning NC player of year Robert Dillingham leaving North Carolina?

Combine Academy’s Robert Dillingham, the reigning N.C. player of the year, could be leaving the state soon.

Samad Hines, a reporter with High School Basketball National Insider, tweeted Thursday that there is potential of Dillingham potentially moving to California to play at Kayne West’s new Donda Prep School. West’s new school is named for his mother.

Dillingham, a 6-foot-1 point guard, is ranked No. 8 nationally by 247 Sports and is the No. 2 prospect in the state according to the publication, behind Mikey Williams.

247’s Crystal Ball, which predicts where prospects will attend college, predicts him at 100 percent for committing to North Carolina.

Efforts to reach Combine Academy coach Jeff McInnis were unsuccessful.

The Robert Dillingham involving Kanye West’s Donda Prep rumors are real and nothing has been made official just yet regarding a transfer.



The highly rated 2023 prospect played his last two season’s at Combine Academy (NC). More details expected to soon. — Samad Hines (@Samad_Hines) September 30, 2021

Last season, Dllingham led Combine to a 29-3 record and was named Charlotte Observer and N.C. player of the year.

Last season, Dillingham averaged 21.2 points, 4.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals. He shot 49.5 percent from the field, 40.1 from 3 and 87.5 from the free throw line.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 2:12 PM.