UNC-Georgia Tech live updates

North Carolina’s Josh Downs (11) scores on a 59-yard pass from quarterback Sam Howell to give the Tar Heels’ a 7-0 lead over Virginia in the first quarter on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

No. 21 North Carolina takes a road trip for an ACC matchup against Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Tar Heels (2-1, 1-1 ACC) appear to have found their rhythm offensively, posting 59 points in consecutive wins over Georgia State and Virginia. The Yellow Jackets’ defense presents a tougher test. They allow just 124 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth nationally. UNC is just 5-6 in road games during Mack Brown’s second coaching stint in Chapel Hill. Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff is the first of six games over the next six years the Jackets will play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. News & Observer UNC beat writer C.L. Brown is in the building for all the action. Check back here for updates during the game.

UNC injury report

North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck, who played his first game in a year last week against Virginia, is out for tonight’s game with a lower body injury. Linebacker Tyrone Hopper is out for the remainder of the season with an upper body injury. Hopper, a super senior, played in the Heels first two games this season and had two tackles. He started 10 games at outside linebacker last season.

