Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. NC State kickoff time, odds, stream, TV network

What you need to know about the Clemson football team’s first true road game of the season against North Carolina State.

Clemson vs NC State channel, radio, stream

Who: Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) vs. NC State (2-1, 0-0)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC

TV: ESPN

Stream: via ESPN app

Radio: 105.5 FM in the Clemson area (see all Clemson radio affiliates here)

Satellite radio: Sirius 85, XM 85, Internet 85

Series history: Clemson has the 59-28-1 series lead over NC State, which includes a 22-16 mark at Carter-Finley Stadium. In 2019, the Tigers went on the road and beat the Wolfpack 55-10.

Raleigh NC weather forecast

Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s during the game.

What’s at stake

Despite coming away with the win over Georgia Tech, Clemson’s offense sputtered and fumbled the ball four times. With the group working to improve, there’s no better test than going into a hostile environment.

For N.C. State, it’s all about using the momentum built from last week’s 45-7 win over Furman as the team starts ACC play.

Clemson vs NC State betting line

The Tigers opened as a 12-point favorite. That settled to a 10-point spread in favor of Clemson, according to VegasInsider.

The teams, by the numbers





Clemson NC State Points/game 22 33.3 Opp. points/game 7 10.3 Rushing yards/game 134 181 Opp. rushing yards/game 106.3 72.7 Passing yards/game 188.7 274 Opp. passing yards/game 156.7 188.3 Yards/game 322.7 455 Opp. yards/game 263 261

North Carolina State players to watch

Devin Leary, QB: Devin Leary has totaled 794 passing yards with two interceptions and six touchdowns over three games, helping the offense average 274 passing yards per game. He threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns against Furman.

Zonovan Knight, RB: Even with Leary, the Wolfpack don’t have to throw if it doesn’t want to because of Zonovan Knight. The sophomore is averaging 8.5 yards per carry on the year and has reached the end zone twice.

Drake Thomas, LB: A 10-game starter from a year ago, Drake Thomas is currently N.C. State’s leading tackler with 25 and had a season high of 10 against Mississippi State in Week Two.

Clemson players to watch

LaVonta Bentley, LB: LaVonta Bentley found out he was getting his first career start less than 10 minutes before kickoff and capitalized on the opportunity. He led Clemson in tackles with 13, likely earning himself another start should Spector still have trouble with his knee this week.

Will Shipley, RB: As the Tigers’ leading rusher after three games, Will Shipley has earned the right to be RB1. He’ll make his first start in familiar territory at Carter-Finley Stadium, where he won a state title as a junior at Weddington High School.

Ruke Orhorhoro, DT: With Tyler Davis out, Ruke Orhorhoro will step up in his place for his second career start. He’s made 13 tackles, three for loss, in three games played this season.

Clemson projected depth chart

Offense

QB: D.J. Uiagalelei (Taisun Phommachanh)

RB: Will Shipley (Kobe Pace)

WR: Justyn Ross (Beaux Collins)

WR: Joseph Ngata or Frank Ladson (Will Brown)

WR: E.J. Williams (Ajou Ajou)

TE: Davis Allen (Braden Galloway)

LT: Jordan McFadden (Marcus Tate)

LG: Marcus Tate (Paul Tchio)

C: Matt Bockhorst (Hunter Rayburn or Trent Howard)

RG: Will Putnam (Mason Trotter)

RT: Walker Parks (Mitchell Mayes)

Defense

DE: Myles Murphy or K.J. Henry or Xavier Thomas

DT: Bryan Bresee (Tre Williams)

DT: Ruke Orhorhoro (Tre Williams)

DE: Justin Foster or Justin Mascoll or Xavier Thomas

SLB: Trenton Simpson or Malcolm Greene (Tyler Venables or Barrett Carter)

MLB: James Skalski (Jake Venables or Kane Patterson)

WLB: Baylon Spector (LaVonta Bentley)

CB: Mario Goodrich (Fred Davis or Nate Wiggins)

SS: Andrew Mukuba (R.J. Mickens)

FS: Nolan Turner (Jalyn Phillips or Joseph Charleston)

CB: Andrew Booth (Sheridan Jones)

Special Teams

PK: B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P: Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO: B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS (PK, P): Jack Maddox (Holden Caspersen)

H: Will Swinney (Drew Swinney)

PR: Will Taylor (Justyn Ross)

KOR: Will Shipley