ACC
Clemson’s drops in latest Top 25 after loss to Georgia
Clemson dropped four spots in the first update to the weekly national college football polls.
The USA Today Coaches Poll now has the Tigers (0-1) ranked No. 6, down from No. 2 in that Top 25’s preseason ranking.
This comes after Clemson fell to Georgia, now ranked No. 2, in the season opener on Saturday, 10-3. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was sacked seven times with the Tigers being held to only two rushing yards.
Clemson looks to rebound when the Tigers play SC State in the home opener at 5 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25
|Rank
|Team
|Last week
|1
|Alabama
|1
|2
|Georgia
|5
|3
|Ohio State
|4
|4
|Oklahoma
|3
|5
|Texas A&M
|6
|6
|Clemson
|2
|7
|Notre Dame
|7
|8
|Cincinnati
|10
|9
|Florida
|11
|10
|Iowa State
|8
|11
|Oregon
|12
|12
|Iowa
|18
|13
|Penn State
|20
|14
|Southern California
|14
|15
|Texas
|19
|16
|UCLA
|NR
|17
|Wisconsin
|15
|18
|Utah
|NR
|19
|Coastal Carolina
|24
|20
|Mississippi
|25
|21
|Virginia Tech
|NR
|22
|North Carolina
|9
|23
|Oklahoma State
|22
|24
|Miami
|16
|25
|Arizona State
|NR
