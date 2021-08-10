Why UNC running back Ty Chandler chose the Tar Heels, and how he’s looked so far

North Carolina running back Ty Chandler (19) carries the ball during the Tar Heels’ first day of practice on Thursday, August 5, 2021 in Chapel Hill N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

If North Carolina receiver Emery Simmons’ observation of running back Ty Chandler is correct, the Tar Heels’ will be in for a special season offensively.

Chandler is the graduate transfer from Tennessee that UNC coach Mack Brown brought in specifically to make up for the lack of veteran talent in the backfield. Michael Carter and Javonte Williams posted 1,000-yard rushing seasons a year ago on their way to the NFL.

Simmons labeled Chandler, “very quiet” and “soft-spoken.” But it’s the comparison that raised eyebrows.

“He kind of reminds me of Javonte,” Simmons said. “He’s just quiet. He keeps his head down. He works. And that’s it.”

Williams transformed himself from strictly a short-yardage back into a prolific runner who gained 1,140 yards last season and led the Heels with 22 touchdowns, 19 of which came on the ground.

If Chandler can have anywhere close to the kind of production that helped Williams get picked 35th overall in the 2021 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos, the Heels should have a good shot at reaching all of the goals they’ve set this season.

The running back position is the biggest question mark on offense because their leading rusher returning from last season, senior British Brooks, had only 99 yards on 24 carries. But Chandler said he didn’t feel any pressure to try and copy what Williams and Carter did last season.

“With all due respect to Mike and Javonte,” Chandler told reporters on Tuesday, “I’m just coming in to be Ty Chandler and do what I can do to be productive in this offense and learn as as much as I can.”

Chandler learned as much as he could watching Carolina in the Orange Bowl against Texas A&M. He hadn’t officially entered the transfer portal when the game was played, but did so a few days later. He added UNC to his list of potential schools — in part because of how the Tar Heels used Carter and Williams in their rushing attack.

Chandler said he wanted to be on “a good team, a great team.”

“A team that I fit into somewhere I can show my versatility, and a system I can be productive,” Chandler said. “That really hit home for me. I just want to come in here and be the best version of Ty Chandler and play the ball that I knew I could play.”

Chandler’s most productive season with the Vols came his sophomore year in 2018, when he rushed for 630 yards and four touchdowns and had 183 receiving yards with three touchdowns. Last season, he had 100 carries for 456 yards and added another 111 receiving yards on 16 catches. He reached his career high for rushing yards in a season in 2019, when he gained 655 yards.

As Carolina began practicing in full pads on Tuesday, Chandler continued working with the first-team offense. He’s slated as the probable starter when they open the season at Virginia Tech on Sept. 3.

“He’s done a good job of assimilating himself and learning (the offense), and now you’re just starting to see some of the veteran leadership in that (running backs) room,” UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo said. “It’s kind of hard to go be the leader and be the front runner when you’re learning, but I think he’s probably beyond that now we’re starting to feel his presence as a veteran.”

Chandler will have the benefit of running behind an offensive line that should be better than the previous two seasons under Brown. The Heels returned all of their starters and added some depth to where Brown could envision using 10 players in the rotation.

One area Chandler might be better than his predecessors is on kickoff returns. Chandler has gained 724 career yards as a returner, including a touchdown. Brown has stated that the Heels’ special teams have to elevate their play to be a unit that “can win a game for us.” Chandler’s speed on kickoff returns may help do just that at some point.

For now, Chandler is content with picking UNC to play his final season. He said it’s been everything he envisioned it would be.

“I watched them play against Texas A&M and saw them just out there competing and having fun and (I) decided to be here,” Chandler said. “I get here man, that’s exactly what they’re doing, competing, having fun and getting better.”