Clemson’s new videoboard gives Death Valley more ACC bragging rights

On the field, Clemson is already a powerhouse program in the ACC.

Now it can continue that trend when it comes to facilities. By the start of the 2022 season, Memorial Stadium will be home to one of the largest video boards in the country.

The revisions will only help add to the stadium that, in 2017, was rated No. 1 in experience for college football and No. 10 for all sports by StadiumJourney.com.

After getting approval from Clemson’s board of trustees on Thursday morning, the new video board will be 7,166 square feet (126 feet wide by 57 feet tall) — more than four times the size of the current 11-year-old board that is 1,625 square feet (65 feet wide by 25 feet tall). It includes a new sound system, LED stadium lighting and will be raised 20 feet off the ground, improving visibility inside the stadium.

The project, which was approved by the board of trustees’ finance and facilities committee last week, has been almost four years in the making. Clemson began looking into making changes to Death Valley in October of 2017 and first had them approved two years later.

“The scoreboard was a big thing and very important for us to look at as a next thing inside Memorial Stadium,” athletic director Dan Radakovich said in 2019. “When you do a video board, you’ve get a new sound system and new lighting for inside the stadium, which was also important.”

While the size of Clemson’s current video board is ranked 84th in the nation, the new board will jump the Tigers into the country’s top 10 at the No. 8 spot and second in the ACC behind Florida State (9,368 square feet). The Seminoles renovated their board in 2016.

Oregon’s Autzen Stadium is currently home to the biggest video board in Division I college football, with the 12,276-square foot spectacle making its debut in the Ducks’ 2020 season opener.

The video board enlargement is just one part of the $65 million makeover approved to be done on Death Valley. The WestZone concourse area will be reconfigured to add more than 700 outdoor seats and will connect to a new club on the field level on the west side, creating 240 more seats for Clemson fans and spectators.

This will be the first major upgrade to Clemson’s stadium the WestZone club was added in 2006.

Top 10 college football video boards

Boards are ranked by size, in square feet

1. Oregon (12,276)

2. Auburn (10,830)

3. Purdue (8,529.5)

4. Oklahoma (7,849)

5. Texas A&M (7,661)

6. Texas (7,505.1)

7. Florida State (7,200)

8. Clemson (7,166) -- in 2022

9. Miami (6,715)

10. Arkansas (6,286)