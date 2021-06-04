‘Jon won the job.’ Duke introduces Jon Scheyer as its next men’s basketball coach.

Once Mike and Mickie Krzyzewski decided the upcoming basketball season would be Coach K’s last as Duke’s coach, the school used 10 days to decide his replacement was already on staff.

“There is no one better prepared or more committed to carry on Coach K’s legacy and to drive the continued eminence of our basketball program and our university than Jon Scheyer,” Duke president Vince Price said Friday during a news conference introducing Scheyer at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Scheyer won an NCAA championship as a player under Krzyzewski at Duke in 2010 when he was a team captain. He’s been on Duke’s staff since 2013 and the team’s associate head coach since 2018.

“Jon is not just committed to Duke’s passion for excellence in academics and athletics, he’s lived it,” Price said. “Jon has been a part of Duke University and the Duke basketball program for 15 years.”

Scheyer knows the job of replacing Krzyzewski, the sports’ all-time leader in wins (1,170) who has led Duke to five NCAA championships, will be challenging. He said he’s ready to put the work in to keep the Blue Devils among the sport’s elite.

“I don’t expect this to be easy. I don’t expect to be given anything. We do not expect to be given anything. But I’m always going to show up, always going to show up and do what it takes to succeed at the highest level here and the standard that’s been set at Duke.”

Coach K’s praise of coach-in-waiting

At age 33, Scheyer is the same age Krzyzewski was when he became Duke’s coach back in 1980.

Krzyzewski had been Army’s head coach since 1975 when he arrived at Duke. Scheyer has no head coaching experience.

But Krzyzewski said Scheyer, who’s been on Duke’s staff since 2013, is equipped to keep the Blue Devils winning when Krzyzewski steps aside after this season.

“Jon’s done everything, and in the last few years, we’ve taken it up to another level,” Krzyzewski said Thursday during a press conference at Cameron Indoor Stadium. “He’s one of the smartest coaches in the country, to be quite frank with you. Nobody knows that as well as I do.”

In some aspects, Krzyzewski started handing responsibilities for Duke’s basketball program over in the past couple of seasons.

Scheyer, who’ll take over as head coach when Krzyzewski steps aside in April 2022, and assistant coaches Chris Carrawell and Nolan Smith have had more and more control of things that previous assistants may have.

“They understand the core values and everything that we do, and then Jon will be able to put his own personal stuff on it,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s not going to say, ‘What did Coach K do?’ They don’t do that now. I don’t have complete control over my practices now. I’ll say, ‘I thought we were supposed to do this,’ and they would respond, ‘Coach, we think that this would be better.’ I’m kidding a little bit about that, but not completely.”

Scheyer’s ‘blood, sweat and tears’ with the Blue Devils

When Krzyzewski informed Duke’s administration, mainly Price, retiring athletic director Kevin White and incoming athletics director Nina King, of his plans to coach one more season before retiring, they were all in favor of Scheyer being the man to replace him.

“Jon won the job,” White said Friday, “and he did it intellectually, emotionally and passionately. I’m just really proud.”

Said King, “Simply put, Jon Scheyer is Duke. His blood, sweat and tears are in these hardwoods.”

Scheyer said he and the assistant coaches who will stay on with him -- Chris Carrawell and Nolan Smith -- are driven to keep Duke on top.

“We have an incredible pride in this program,” Scheyer said, “in the blood sweat and tears that Nina mentioned that we put into this.”