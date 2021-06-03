Exclusive: Duke’s Coach K says he’s not ready to stop coaching basketball. But he will be.

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is not ready to stop coaching college basketball.

But, he told the News & Observer Thursday morning prior to his retirement press conference, he knows he will be in a year.

That’s why he and his wife, Mickie, decided this week was the time to formalize a succession plan.

Recruiting for the Class of 2022 is in full swing. Krzyzewski, true as always to his Army West Point education and code of conduct with regards to honesty, said he wanted the recruits coming next year to know Jon Scheyer would be their head coach and not him.

“This allows Jon and Chris (Carrawell) and Nolan (Smith) to put together their team,” Krzyzewski said in a phone interview. “For me to get to the end of next year (and leave), it wouldn’t be right.”

Krzyzewski will coach the Blue Devils one final season, his 42nd at Duke, before associate head coach Jon Scheyer takes over as his replacement in April 2022.

By that time, Krzyzewski will be 75 years old, when he will transition to an ambassador role where he will counsel people campus-wide.

“There will always be a place for Coach K at Duke,” Duke president Vincent Price said during a press conference Thursday.

Krzyzewski arrived at Duke 41 years ago at age 33, the same age Scheyer is now.

Going out with Duke vs. UNC

Krzyzewski’s final season with the Blue Devils begins Nov. 9 at the Champions Classic against Kentucky at Madison Square Garden. Duke annually plays games in the New York City area, mostly at MSG, the one arena outside Durham where Krzyzewski feels the most at home.

His final regular-season game will be at Cameron Indoor Stadium in March 2022 against rival North Carolina.

That’s quite a coda.

In between, he’ll be part of a farewell tour that will celebrate his historic accomplishments -- an all-time record 1,170 wins, 12 Final Fours (no coach has been in more), a league-record 15 ACC tournament championships and five NCAA championships.

“There are no words to account for what will be 42 years,” Duke athletics director Kevin White said Thursday during a press conference. “MIke’s tenure can only be described as the best ever.”

Krzyzewski fights back tears

Krzyzewski held a Zoom call Wednesday with the players who will make up his final Duke team.

“I’m so excited about this upcoming year,” Krzyzewski said during Thursday’s press conference. “It’s not about having a run next year. It’s about having a finish.”

During his comments offering a retrospective of his career, Krzyzewski’s voice cracked when he discussed his late parents who convinced him to head to West Point when he was leaning toward Creighton.

“They believed in me,” Krzyzewski said.

He fought back tears when talking about Tom Butters, the late Duke athletic director who hired Krzyzewski in 1980 and stood by him in 1983 when Duke boosters wanted a coaching change following an 11-17 season.

“My opportunities were followed with belief,” Krzyzewski said. “The best. The very best.”

He also said he was appreciative that Butters was still around to convince him to stay in 1995 when he was considering leaving coaching.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.