Who is Travis Etienne? What Jacksonville fans need to know about their newest tailback

Clemson’s workhorse running back over the past two seasons is off the board.

Travis Etienne heard his name called in the first round of Thursday’s 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He joins Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence, who was taken No. 1 overall by the Jaguars earlier Thursday night.

Here are five things Jacksonville Jaguars fans should know about their new running back:

Etienne returned for senior season at Clemson

While many experts thought Etienne would declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, he returned to play his senior season at Clemson.

Etienne finished his career as the leading rusher in the history of the Atlantic Coast Conference with 4,952 yards. He was a two-time ACC Player of Year and finished with 78 career touchdowns.

Etienne scored a touchdown in 46 of 55 career games, breaking the mark held by San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey.

What Mel Kiper said of Etienne

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper said of Etienne: “He is a home-run hitter whose 588 receiving yards last season ranked second among FBS running backs. The Clemson offensive line underwhelmed last season, but Etienne did not miss a beat. He is a three-down back.”

Etienne PFF rating

According to Pro Football Focus, Etienne earned a rushing grade of of 73.3 and receiving grade of 93.6 last season. PFF ranked Etienne third behind North Carolina’s Javonte Williams and Alabama’s Najee Harris.

Etienne 40 time, NFL measurables

Etienne weighed in at 215 pounds for his pro day in March but it didn’t slow down his speed. He ran a 4.31 and 4.33 in two attempts in the 40-yard dash.

Etienne had a vertical jump of a vertical leap of 33.5 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, 8 inches. He also benched 225 pounds 18 times.

NFL teams also like Etienne on special teams, and the San Diego Chargers worked him out at punt returns during his pro day.

Etienne lines up sponsorship deal

Etienne announced Thursday he has lined up an endorsement deal with shoe company Adidas. He joins fellow Clemson teammates Trevor Lawrence and Amari Rodgers and several other 2021 rookies those who signed with the company.