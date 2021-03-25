NC State vs. Colorado State NIT live blog: Wolfpack and Rams meet for first time

N.C. State (14-10) takes on Colorado State (19-6) in the second round of the NIT. This is the first meeting between the Wolfpack and Rams. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates before during and after the game.

Pregame notes

N.C. State enters Thursday’s game having won six of its last seven games. The Pack is a 1.5 point favorite over Colorado State. Predicted starting lineups for N.C. State will be freshmen Cam Hayes and Dereon Seabron, sophomore Manny Bates, junior Jericole Hellems and senior D.J. Funderburk.