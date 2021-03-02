Duke-Georgia Tech live updates: Starting lineup set

Basketball Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download

Tuesday night’s ACC basketball game between Duke (11-9, 9-7 ACC) and Georgia Tech (13-8, 9-6 ACC), which tips at 8 p.m. on ACC Network, will go a long way toward deciding which team, or neither, makes the NCAA tournament. Duke looks to get back in the win column after Saturday’s 80-73 overtime loss to Louisville ended its four-game winning streak. Check back here for updates throughout the night and a full recap when the game ends.

Pregame update

After senior guard Jordan Goldwire started on Saturday on the school’s senior night, Duke returns to the starting lineup against Georgia Tech it used for most of February. Freshman guard Jeremy Roach is back among the starting five, joining freshman guard DJ Steward, freshman center Mark Williams and sophomore forwards Wendell Moore and Matthew Hurt. These five players are starting for the seventh time in eight games.