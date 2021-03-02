ACC

Duke-Georgia Tech live updates: Starting lineup set

Basketball Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download
Basketball Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download Photo by Getty Images
Atlanta

Tuesday night’s ACC basketball game between Duke (11-9, 9-7 ACC) and Georgia Tech (13-8, 9-6 ACC), which tips at 8 p.m. on ACC Network, will go a long way toward deciding which team, or neither, makes the NCAA tournament. Duke looks to get back in the win column after Saturday’s 80-73 overtime loss to Louisville ended its four-game winning streak. Check back here for updates throughout the night and a full recap when the game ends.

Pregame update

After senior guard Jordan Goldwire started on Saturday on the school’s senior night, Duke returns to the starting lineup against Georgia Tech it used for most of February. Freshman guard Jeremy Roach is back among the starting five, joining freshman guard DJ Steward, freshman center Mark Williams and sophomore forwards Wendell Moore and Matthew Hurt. These five players are starting for the seventh time in eight games.

Profile Image of Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. He placed second in both beat writing and breaking news in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. Previously, Steve worked for The State (Columbia, SC), Herald-Journal (Spartanburg, S.C.), The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.), Charlotte Observer and Hickory (NC) Daily Record covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly. He’s won numerous state-level press association awards. Steve graduated from Illinois State University in 1989.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service