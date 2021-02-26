USC-Clemson baseball opener postponed. Here’s how teams will get 3-game series in

The opening game for one of the best rivalries in college baseball will have to wait.

Game 1 of the Palmetto State rivalry between South Carolina and Clemson — scheduled for Friday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson — has been postponed due to rain.

The series opener between the two teams will now take place Saturday afternoon at Fluor Field in Greenville. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. The Tigers and Gamecocks will then meet in Columbia on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in the second and final game of the series — for now.

The game at Clemson will now be played Tuesday May 11 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Tickets that were previously designated for Friday’s game are now valid for the May 11 contest.

Gamecocks coach Mark Kingston confirmed Thursday that if a game is postponed over the weekend, the plan is for it to be made up later in the year. That will take place.

“The goal is to try to get each game in as scheduled at the sites that they are scheduled at. If we cannot do that because of weather, then we’ll have to push something back deeper into the season,” Kingston said. “Our goal for both squads is that we end up playing three games regardless. So if a game gets canceled this week we’ll do everything we can to still try to play three against each other.”

USC and Clemson are both off to strong starts this season.

South Carolina enters the weekend 4-0, while the Tigers are 3-0. The Gamecocks are ranked as high as No. 16, while Clemson is ranked No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball.

SOUTH CAROLINA-CLEMSON BASEBALL 2021

Who: No. 17 South Carolina (4-0) vs. Clemson (3-0)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Saturday — Fluor Field, Greenville; Sunday — Founders Park, Columbia; May 11 — Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson

Watch: Streaming online on ACC Network Extra on Friday, SEC Network Plus on Saturday and Sunday