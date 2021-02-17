UNC basketball vs. Northeastern: How to watch the game, betting lines

Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright is triple-teamed by North Carolina defenders Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love, and Rechon Black, from left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Atlanta. AP

North Carolina will take a break from ACC play with the last-minute scheduling of Northeastern. The Tar Heels were so desperate to find a game, they took to Twitter to advertise.

The game didn’t get solidified until Monday night. The Huskies (9-7) were a late addition to make up for the Tuesday’s postponement of the Virginia Tech game.

Carolina (12-7) had three home games postponed including Clemson and Miami, so it wasn’t interested in going on the road to pick up a game. The Heels have only played six home games to date, which along with Villanova, is the fewest among major conference schools.

That eliminated the possibility of playing Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., after the Irish had their game against Clemson postponed.

The Hurricanes, who just so happened to be off this week, made it clear they were not paying to return to Chapel Hill after their game with UNC was postponed two hours before it was set to tip.

The last time the Tar Heels played a non-conference game this late in the season they lost to Ohio 86-78 on Feb. 20, 2002.

How to watch the Tar Heels and Huskies

The game tips off at 7 p.m. and is streamed on ACC Network Extra, which is available on streaming TV services.

Betting odds





North Carolina opened as a 15-point favorite and the line as of Tuesday evening was now at 16, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under is 136.5 points.

Northeastern at North Carolina

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill

Watch: ACC Network Extra